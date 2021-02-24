Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

One of the world’s rarest Speyside whiskies has set a new online auction record after being sold for £1million.

Distillers bottled just 40 of the Macallan 1926 Fine and Rare 60-year-olds with only 14 known to still be in existence across the world.

The Speyside malt went under the hammer as part of a wider collection of 3,900 bottles from a private collector.

Now it has been revealed the Macallan has been sold for £1million – the first time a single bottle has sold for seven figures at an online-only sale.

It was the star lot with the entire collection selling for a combined £6,675,000.

Two other Macallan bottlings, a 1972 Fine and Rare 29-year-old and a 1940 Fine and Rare 37-year-old, generated the next highest sales at the whisky auction with £30,000 and £28,000 respectively.

Iain McClune, founder of Whisky Auctioner, which organised the online sale, said: “This auction was solely dedicated to one collector’s magnificent library of whisky – a man who was dedicated to building ‘the perfect collection’.

“As enthusiasts of whisky ourselves, we knew that this collection deserved its own spotlight to allow us to truly convey the rarity and sheer scale of something so historic.

“The results clearly show that our auction model is significantly shaking up the traditional secondary market.”