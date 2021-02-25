Aunt Kate’s Kitchen: Have a go at making raisin loaf from the 1930s with these recipes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

There are so many ways to make this bake, and lots of different things that can be included in the recipe. Here are two we’ve looked out from the 1930s, that will still rise today.

Raisin loaf, or any kind of loaf in fact, is always a winner when it comes to afternoon tea, or even a morning snack.

It was so popular in the early 1900s, that Aunt Kate, the “original domestic goddess“, produced several recipes for it in her 1933 Baking Book, two of which we are featuring below.

We have written the measurements as they are in her baking book, but they may differ slightly today.

If this has inspired you to get back into the kitchen, or to stay there longer if you’ve been by the oven these past few months, you may want to take a look at the previous recipes we’ve featured in this series here.

Raisin Loaf

Ingredients

1 cup unsweetened, spiced apple sauce

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp cinnamon

1 cup seeded raisins, chopped

1 tsp soda

½ cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

2 cups flour

½ tsp nutmeg

¼ tsp cloves

Method

Mix apple sauce (if making yourself, make in the usual way, but without sugar, and flavoured with cinnamon), with melted butter and add sugar. Sift the flour with salt and spices, and add, also, raisins. Dissolve soda in little warm water, and then add it to the mixture. Beat thoroughly for five minutes, then turn into a deep cake pan and bake for 60 minutes in a slow oven (approx 150-160ºC).

More raisin loaf

Ingredients

½ cup granulated sugar

1 egg

Grated rind of ½ lemon

1 tsp orange extract

2 tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

1/3 cup butter

2 cups flour

2/3 cups milk

½ cup large, seeded raisins

1/3 cup citron peel, chopped

Method

Cream together the butter and sugar, add the flour sifted with salt and baking powder. Add the raisins (cut in halves) and the citron. Beat the egg with milk, and add also lemon rind and flavouring. Bake for 45 minutes in a well-greased pan (at approximately 180ºC).

