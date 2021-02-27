Brunch Box: Two bagel recipes to pep up your mornings

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

Whether you eat them slightly sweet or savoury, one of these bagel recipes from Bross Bros or Berry World is bound to tickle your fancy.

Can you really call it breakfast or brunch if there isn’t a bagel nearby?

We didn’t think so either, which is why we’ve found two of our favourite bagel recipes to help pep up your Brunch Box.

The first one is from Edinburgh’s famous Bross Bagels, where owner Lara Bross has made a name for herself with her famous Montreal-style authentic bagels in her Edinburgh store.

The second recipe is ideal for those who like their savoury bases (i.e. pancakes, pies and bread) to taste sweeter. Making the most of honey and strawberries, having them on a bagel could become your new favourite way to wake up in the morning.

For more inspiration, take a look at the previous recipes in this series here.

The truffle shuffle bagel

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

Bagel

1 slice of Swiss cheese

Bacon

Crispy onions

Truffle salt

1 slice of Monterey Jack cheese

Olive oil

Method

Lightly toast a Bross Bagel. Butter both sides generously then turn the bagel inside out and layer on one half: the Swiss Cheese, bacon, crispy onions, truffle salt and Monterey Jack cheese. Cover with the other half of the bagel (also inside out). Heat some olive oil in a frying pan, place the inside out bagel sandwich onto the pan with a piece of parchment paper on top. Press down on the bagel with a heavy plate for 20 seconds until you hear a sizzle. Turn the bagel over and repeat, then serve and enjoy!

Recipe courtesy of Bross Bagels.

Toasted bagels with strawberries, honey and cream cheese

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

2 bagels

100g low-fat cream cheese

100g BerryWorld strawberries, sliced

1 tbsp runny honey

Method

Slice the bagels in half and lightly toast. Spread with the cream cheese, top generously with strawberries, and a drizzle of honey. Serve immediately.

Recipe courtesy of www.berryworld.com

More in this series…