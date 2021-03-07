Sweet treats: Cinnamon, courgette and California Walnut cake

Something went wrong - please try again later.

If you are looking for a treat to sweeten up your weekend, then give this cinnamon, courgette and California walnut cake a try.

Now, you might be slightly apprehensive at the thought of adding courgette to this cake, but don’t worry.

Just as carrot’s natural sweetness complements other ingredients for cakes and bakes, courgette works perfectly in this cake.

Recipe from California Walnuts.

Cinnamon, courgette and California Walnut cake

(Serves 16)

Ingredients

For the cake:

140g brown sugar

170g caster sugar

4 eggs

250ml rapeseed oil

250g plain flour

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

550g freshly grated courgette

125g California Walnuts, chopped

For the cream cheese frosting:

60g unsalted butter, softened

225g cream cheese, softened

1 tsp vanilla extract

3 tbsp double cream

365g icing sugar

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C/gas mark 4. Lightly grease a 23 x 33cm cake tin with non-stick cooking spray. In a large bowl, beat together the sugars, eggs and oil until well combined. Set aside. In a medium bowl, sift the flour, cinnamon, bicarbonate of soda, baking powder and salt. Stir the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients. Stir in the courgette and California Walnuts. Pour the mixture evenly into the tin. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until a skewer inserted comes out clean. Cool completely. For the frosting, beat the butter and cream cheese together until creamy. Add the vanilla extract and cream and beat until combined. Beat in the icing sugar until smooth. Spread evenly over the cooled cake and serve immediately.

