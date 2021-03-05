7 Creative Cocktail Recipes from the Angus Glens

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hearing from the experts at Angus-based Gin Bothy, here are 7 excellent tipples to try your hand at making this month.

Shaker and ice at the ready, an excellent, fruity number is up first.

1. Blueberry Bramble

© Supplied by Gin Bothy

A bit of a showstopper.

Ingredients

Gin Bothy Original Gin – 50 ml

Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice – 20 ml

Sugar Syrup – 15 ml

Tonic Water (try Pomegranate & Basil or Cucumber & Watermelon)

Drizzle of Gin Bothy Blueberry Liqueur

Fresh Blueberries

Method

1 Mix with tonic in a Boston shaker with ice.

2 Pour into a glass and drizzle with the Gin Bothy Blueberry Liqueur.

3 Add four blueberries to a cocktail stick and over the glass to garnish.

2. Stirrup Cup Classic

© Supplied by Gin Bothy

Enjoy some of the finest Scottish flavours.

Ingredients

Gin Bothy Stirrup Cup Gin – 50 ml

Sparkling Apple Juice

Bob’s Bitters Lavender – a few drops

Apple or Fresh Gorse Flowers

Method

1 Add ice to a long serve glass.

2 Pour over the Gin Bothy Stirrup Cup Gin.

3 Add the sparkling apple juice.

4 Add a couple of drops of Bob’s Bitters Lavender.

5 Garnish with an apple fan or fresh gorse flowers.

3. Thai Chilli Mojito

© Supplied by Gin Bothy

Add some wonderful flavour and finishing touches with chilli, mint leaves and coriander.

Ingredients

Gin Bothy Chilli Liqueur – 50 ml

Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice – 20 ml

Aperol – 15 ml

Tonic Water

Mint Leaves, Coriander Leaves and Chilli Slices

Method

1 Add the mint leaves, coriander and chilli slices to a highball glass.

2 Add the Gin Bothy Liqueur, Aperol and lime juice, muddle together.

3 Add crushed ice, stir with a long stirrer and top up with tonic water.

4 Garnish with a little chilli, mint leaves and coriander.

4. Rhubarb Mule

© Supplied by Gin Bothy

Perfect for the closing chapters of a memorable meal.

Ingredients

Gin Bothy Rhubarb Liqueur – 35 ml

Ginger Beer

Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice

Cinnamon Stick

1 Gin Bothy Rhubarb Liqueur to a glass with crushed ice.

2 Top up with ginger beer.

3 Finish with a squeeze of lime.

4 Garnish with a cinnamon stick.

5. Bothy Spice

© Supplied by Gin Bothy

A dark chocolate straw or a Mint Matchmaker adds some ‘wow factor’.

Ingredients

Gin Bothy Chilli Liqueur – 35 ml

Tonic Water or Lemonade

Dark Chocolate Straw or Mint Matchmaker

A Sprig of Fresh Mint and Fresh Chilli

Method

1 Add the Gin Bothy Chilli Liqueur to a glass with crushed ice.

2 Top up with tonic or lemonade.

3 Add a dark chocolate straw or Mint Matchmaker.

4 Garnish with a sprig of fresh mint and slice of chilli

6. Amaretto Sour

© Supplied by Gin Bothy

A cracking cocktail combination.

Ingredients

Gin Bothy Amaretto Liqueur – 50 ml

Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice – 25 ml

Sugar Syrup – 15 ml

Egg White – Half an egg’s worth

Honeycomb

Method

1 Pour the Amaretto into a shaker with lemon juice, sugar syrup and ice.

2 Strain through a hawthorn strainer into a coupette glass.

3 Add the egg white to the shaker and dry shake.

4 Double strain to remove the bubbles and grate honeycomb on top.

7. Raspberry Fizz

© Supplied by Gin Bothy

Excellent when paired with a delicious dessert!

Ingredients

Gin Bothy Raspberry Liqueur – 35 ml (or double up if you want an extra fruity gin fizz!)

Prosecco or Champagne

Fresh Raspberries

A Sprig of Fresh Mint

Method

1 Add the Gin Bothy Raspberry Liqueur to a Champagne flute glass.

2 Top up with Prosecco or Champagne.

3 Add fresh raspberries.

4 Garnish with a sprig of mint.

Handcrafted in the Glens of Angus

Please drink responsibly. You must be over 18 to purchase products containing alcohol.