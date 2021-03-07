Kids’ Kitchen: Cute cookies full of flavour can help during an emergency

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

It’s always a good idea to have an emergency stash of cookies to hand – especially when the kids are at home!

Today’s first recipe for white chocolate, cardamom and apricot cookies comes from MILK Cafes in Edinburgh who tells us these cookies are loved by adults and children alike.

You can also try different flavour combinations by replacing the white chocolate and apricots with your own favourite flavours.

It’s an ideal recipe for getting the kids involved – and also doubles up as a maths lesson.

Once made, the cookies can be kept in the fridge for 3-4 days, or can be frozen for up to a month.

Our second recipe is really easy to follow and makes a great cake or pudding the whole family will enjoy.

Using frozen brambles instead of fresh, works just as well.

White chocolate, cardamom and apricot cookies

(Makes 12)

Ingredients

135g unsalted butter

½ tsp vanilla extract

75g caster sugar

75g soft light brown sugar

1 large egg

180g plain flour

¼ tsp cardamom

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

150g white chocolate chips, or white chocolate chopped into small pieces

75g chopped dried apricots

Pinch of sea salt

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 180c/160C Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4. Heat the butter gently in a pan until melted. Add to a large bowl with both types of sugar and vanilla extract, and beat by hand or using a free-standing mixer until smooth. Break in the egg and mix again until smooth and the egg fully incorporated. In a separate bowl sift together flour, cardamom and bicarbonate of soda. Add this to the butter mixture a couple of spoonfuls at a time, mixing in between. Add the white chocolate and dried apricots and mix well. Roll into a log approx 6cm in diameter. Wrap in greaseproof paper or place in an airtight tub and chill in the fridge for a couple of hours. Once chilled slice into 12 rounds and place on lined baking tray. Sprinkle with a little sea salt (optional). Bake in the oven for 10-12 minutes until they begin to go brown.

Bramble and Jazz Apple eve cake

(Serves 8)

Ingredients

600g Jazz Apples, peeled, cored and sliced

50g brambles

125g unsalted butter

125g caster sugar

125g self-raising flour

50g soft brown sugar

2 eggs

1 tbsp warm water

A handful of brambles and double cream to serve

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 200C/180C Fan/400F or Gas Mark 6. Put the sliced apples in a shallow, oven-proof dish and sprinkle with the brown sugar. Cream the butter and caster sugar together until fluffy. Add one egg and mix. Add the other egg and half the flour and mix again. Add the rest of the flour and 1 tbsp of warm water and mix until well combined. Pour the mixture over the apples and bake for 40 minutes until golden brown in colour. To serve, mash up a handful of brambles in a bowl and add them to some double cream. Mix together, then drizzle this on top of the cake.

Recipe by A Hinge & Sons for Jazz Apples.

Read more …