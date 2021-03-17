Raise a glass to St Patrick’s Day: Cocktail recipes to celebrate with

With St Patrick’s Day a big celebration in Scotland, too, we’ve rounded up some cocktail recipes to help you toast to the day.
We may not be able to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in the usual style this year, but we can still raise a glass to all things Irish at home via these St Patrick’s Day-themed cocktails from The Cocktail Service.
From a gin-based drink with creme de violette, tea, sugar syrup and more to create at home, not to mention a rum and Midori based cocktail, and an Irish twist on a popular cocktail, there’s plenty to get you in the St Patrick’s Day spirit.
Dream chaser
(Serves 1)
Ingredients
- 45ml gin of your choice
- 15ml Creme de Violette
- 15ml Kaffir lime cordial
- 10ml Forget Me Not Flower Tea
- 10ml sugar syrup (5ml water/5ml sugar dissolved)
- 2 dashes Absinthe
- 1 egg white
Method
- Place all the ingredients together in a cocktail shaker.
- Shake, double strain and serve.
Basic beach
(Serves 1)
Ingredients
- 30ml Light Puerto Rican Rum
- 25ml Midori
- 25ml Creme de Banane
- 25ml lime juice
- 50ml pineapple juice
Method
- Place all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake for around 30 seconds to a minute.
- Add ice to a tall cocktail glass, then pour.
- If desired, top with a pineapple leaf and plantain chips for the perfect finish.
- A fruity green, summery tasting cocktail.
Precision pilot
(Serves 1)
Ingredients
- 25ml Tullamore Dew Phoenix Irish Whiskey
- 20ml Campari
- 12.5ml Combier Pamplemousse Rosé Liqueur
- 25ml Lillet Rose
- 2 dashes of Peychaud’s Bitters
Method
- Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass and stir over ice.
- Serve, over a large ice cube, in a rocks glass.
- A taste of Ireland in a glass.
