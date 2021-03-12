More cash for charity as second batch of popular Angus and Oink barbecue rub sells out in 15 minutes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A week on from selling out their new Sweet Bones and Bacon rub in 67 minutes, the team released another batch which was scooped up by supporters in 15 minutes.

Following on from the announcement that they were launching a special barbecue rub to raise money for Narcolepsy UK, the team at Angus and Oink couldn’t believe it when they sold out in just 67 minutes.

But with several of their supporters mentioning they had missed out on the 250-batch release, many got in touch to ask whether the firm would be launching the product a second time.

Malissa Fraser co-founded the company with her husband Scott after they’d travelled the world with his job in the oil and gas industry.

They returned with the desire to share with people the amazing flavours, barbecue seasonings and sauces they had tried on their travels.

This most recent venture came about after one of their barbecue ambassadors, Rob Stevens, announced he would be doing a 36-hour live barbecue on his Instagram, following his eight-year-old daughter’s diagnosis with narcolepsy.

Speaking to the Press & Journal earlier this week, Malissa said: “It was a limited edition rub that we’d made called Sweet Bones and Bacon. We already have a rub called Sweet Bones and a few people had asked us to make a Sweet Bones and Bacon version.

“We were thinking about making it and releasing it, then one of our brand ambassadors, Rob Stevens, who does a lot of work for us, had announced he was doing a 36-hour live cook-along on his Instagram, starting from March 19th.”

But after the product sold out within 67 minutes and £1,000 raised for the charity, those who had missed out on purchasing the product the first time around were left on tenterhooks in the hope that the opportunity would again arise for them to take part.

And Malissa confirmed: “We decided this week that we would run a second batch, just because there was such a demand and a lot of people had missed out. We felt the demand was enough that we could potentially raise another £1,000 for the charity.

“We put out a note on social media about 5pm yesterday to say that we would be releasing another 250 at 7pm and it just went crazy.

“Like last time, there were people on the website sitting waiting to drop the product into their shopping basket and we had people on the phone thinking they’d missed out.

“By 7.15pm we had sold out of the 250, so we added another 100 of the rub, then that was gone within an hour.

“It was just quite incredible – we’ve now raised a total of £2,400 for Narcolepsy UK.”

Based in Inverurie, the barbecue business has increased its popularity substantially over the years, with almost 12,000 people following them on Facebook and more than 16,000 on Instagram.

Malissa added: “For a small business outside Aberdeen to have that kind of outreach into the barbecuing community across the UK is quite humbling. We never expected it, but I feel so proud of the whole team.

“There’s only five of us and everyone’s worked so hard to get this off the ground and turned around, and it’s just been amazing.

“We always look to support charities and we try to make it something we are connected to in some way. We ran something last month for the Burnt Chef Project that deals with mental health in the hospitality industry. So we raised money for them back in February.

“That was close to home as well because, obviously, we deal with a lot of caterers and we know a lot of people in the hospitality industry that have suffered over the last year with Covid.

She continued: “Our business has managed to sustain throughout Covid and I know a lot of charities are struggling at the moment. So it has been great to be able to support two charities this year already.”

