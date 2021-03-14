Mother’s Day: Make this whisky fudge recipe inspired by celebrity chef’s late mum

Something went wrong - please try again later.

For Mother’s Day, Old Pulteney Single Malt Whisky, The Maritime Malt, has partnered with celebrity chef, CJ Jackson, to create the ultimate whisky fudge recipe.

Inspired by CJ’s late mother, this fudge recipe was a family favourite, which combined CJ’s mum’s passion for cooking with her proud Scottish heritage.

Old Pulteney’s sweet notes of honey and cream makes for the perfect addition to this decadent recipe, while its coastal briny taste offers a subtle saltiness too.

Whenever CJ makes this fudge, it reminds her of visiting her family cottage on the northernly shores of the Moray Firth and the peace often found when spending quality time by the sea.

This sweet whisky-infused treat is a perfect way to thank and celebrate that special person this Mother’s Day.

Old Pulteney Whisky Fudge

Ingredients

300g granulated sugar

110g unsalted butter

300ml double cream

15g liquid glucose

15g icing sugar, sifted

2 tbsp Old Pulteney Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Method

Dissolve the sugar, butter, cream and liquid glucose together in a large saucepan, stir frequently to prevent catching. Bring to the boil, do not stir, and simmer until the syrup reaches 245°C – to “soft ball stage”. You can test this by dropping some of the syrup into cold water – if it forms a soft ball, it’s the perfect temperature. Remove from the heat and allow the syrup to cool to 215°C. Move the mixture into the bowl of a fixed head beater and whisk on slow speed for 1 minute, increasing the speed as you go. Beat vigorously for five minutes, or until the mixture can just hold its shape. Add the icing sugar, then Old Pulteney, and continue to stir at low speed for another 30 seconds. Turn into a tin and allow to cool for a couple of hours or until firm enough to cut into squares.

