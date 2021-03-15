Three ways with seaweed: Channel the ‘superfood of 2021’ with these recipes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

With fritters, a rice dish and crispy stir fry, there’s something for everyone when it comes to incorporating seaweed into our diets.

Back in early January, seaweed was being hailed as the superfood for 2021 and for good reason. It’s got a high level of nutritional density, especially with iodine, and sits well in plant-based diets.

Though it has been around for thousands of years, seaweed is becoming a lot more popular in recipes and dishes outwith its traditionally-associated Asian cuisine.

Below, seaweed forager Jayson Byles of East Neuk Seaweed, shares three recipes that we can make at home.

Mussel and truffle weed fritters

(Makes around 10 fritters)

Jayson said: “In my home country of New Zealand, mussel fritters are a classic dish with every home having their own personal secret recipe. Truffle weed is a local addition I have discovered.”

Ingredients

2 dozen fresh mussels, approx 250g mussel meat

2 tbsp chopped fresh truffle weed

1 egg

1 tbsp flour (I use spelt flour)

¼ tsp baking powder

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tbsp chopped herbs (I’ve used fennel)

Oil for shallow frying

Lemon wedges

For the smoked dulse garlic mayo:

2 cloves crushed garlic to taste

10g crushed smoked dulse

Squeeze of lemon juice

4 tbsp mayonnaise

Method

Lightly steam the mussels until they just start to open. Remove beards. Take from shell and chop roughly, not too fine though. Rinse the truffle weed well and finely chop. With a fork, whisk together the egg, flour, baking powder, truffle weed, herbs, salt and pepper. Add the chopped mussels and chill the mixture for one hour. Heat the oil gently in a heavy-based frying pan and fry large tablespoons of the mixture until golden brown on both sides. Drain on paper towels, For the crushed dulse garlic mayo, combine all ingredients in a bowl. Serve with lemon wedges and smoked dulse mayonnaise as a side dish or it also goes well on crusty bread with butter.

Crispy laver in rice

(Serves 4)

“Think of sushi, but with a lot less effort,” said Jayson. “I use wild picked dried laver (edible seaweed), but this can also be made with shop-bought laver or nori sheets.”

Ingredients

2 cups of fluffy basmati or seasoned sushi rice

2 large handfuls of dried laver or nori sheets

5-10ml oil

Splash of light soya sauce

Squeeze of lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

For the fluffy basmati rice: Place three cups of water and the rice in a saucepan and bring to a simmer on medium heat without lid. Once to a rolling simmer, place on lid and turn to low heat and cook for 10-12 minutes. Remove from heat, give a quick fluff up and rest with lid on for a further 10 minutes. For short grain sushi rice: use the same method except soak the rice in cold water for 30-60 minutes and rinse before cooking. Take several handfuls of dried laver or several nori sheets and massage with a little oil, ensuring all of the seaweed is lightly coated. Place laver into a hot cast iron or heavy-bottomed frying pan. Keep the seaweed moving and don’t burn. After a couple of minutes add soya sauce and lemon juice. Continue to cook for a few more minutes until lightly toasted and crisp. Allow to cool. Crush with hands or very quickly pulse in blender and mix into rice.

Winter veg stir fry with dulse and fresh channel wrack

(Serves 2)

“You can use anything you have to hand that you would usually put in a stir fry for this recipe, but I have used the vegetables below as this is what is still available in my allotment at this time of the year,” said Jayson.

“The dulse I picked and dried in autumn. Channel wrack is a lovely little seaweed that can be picked from the upper shore most of the year round and is particularly nice and tender in the winter months.”

Ingredients

Big roughly chopped handful of each of the following ingredients:

Kale (leaves separated from the mid-rib)

Swiss chard

Pak choi

Tat soi

Leek

Brussels sprouts

Small handful of whole-leaf dried dulse, rough cut with scissors

Freshly picked channel wrack

Grated beetroot for colour

10ml oil for frying

2 crushed garlic cloves

1 big tbsp grated ginger

Half a lemon

10ml light soy sauce

Pinch of salt and pepper to taste

Half a lemon, juiced

Method

Using a wok or cast-iron pan, bring the oil to high temperature. Combine all ingredients at high heat except ginger, garlic and channel wrack. Fry for a few minutes until ingredients start to wilt. Add lemon juice, ginger, garlic and channel wrack. Cook for a few more minutes continuously stirring. Serve immediately. This couples well with crispy laver rice.

