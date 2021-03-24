Midweek Meal: Easy Moroccan chicken tagine recipe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

One of the simplest throw-together meals, this chicken tagine is likely to become one of your go-to favourites.

Tagines often refer to the cookware originating from North Africa that is traditionally made from clay or ceramic. It can also mean a delicious, slow-cooked dish that is stew-like and contains a mix of meat and vegetables.

And if you don’t like chicken, you can easily substitute your favourite sort of meat in the recipe below.

Easy Moroccan chicken tagine

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

1 tbsp vegetable oil

2 white onions

500g boneless chicken thighs

2 sweet potatoes

4 tbsp Cook with M&S Moroccan paste

500g M&S Italian tomato pasta sauce

300g couscous

4 tbsp Greek yoghurt

15g coriander

50g pistachios

Method

Slice the white onions. Each thigh cut into 6 chunks. Dice the sweet potatoes into 2cm cubes. Chop the coriander. Crush the pistachios. Heat the oil in a deep frying pan on a medium heat. Add the onions with a pinch of salt and cook gently for 15 minutes, until caramelised. Add the chicken and sweet potatoes to the pan, then continue to cook for 10 minutes, until the chicken starts to colour. Add the Cook with M&S Moroccan paste to the pan and mix in so that the ingredients are fully coated. Next, add the tomato sauce and 200ml of water, and cook for 10 minutes. Serve the tagine on a bed of couscous, finished with Greek yoghurt, chopped coriander and crushed pistachios.

Recipe by Chris Baber courtesy of marksandspencer.com

