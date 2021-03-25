A Year of Covid-19: Food and drink industry chief ‘optimistic’ there are better times ahead for resilient businesses

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

Brian Stormont spoke to James Withers, chief executive of Scotland Food and Drink, to get his thoughts on how the last year during a pandemic has affected the sector.

There can be absolutely no denying that the coronavirus pandemic has had an enormous impact on the food and drink sector.

Some businesses and enterprises have suffered irreparable damage, while others – the lucky ones – have thrived as the Covid-19 outbreak has provided them with fresh opportunities or has forced them to diversify, which has resulted in amazing results.