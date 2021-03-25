Aunt Kate’s Kitchen: More waffle recipes to jazz up breakfast

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

Whether you like savoury or sweet, waffles can be a real treat for breakfast time. Here are some more recipes from the 1930s for you to try.

Waffles have the power to turn any dreaded morning into one to look forward to.

After previously running some waffle recipes from Aunt Kate’s Kitchen last year, we’re back with three more to stick on your “things to eat today” list.

With these recipes for date waffles, Canadian waffles or even just plain waffles that you can dress up with whatever toppings you please.

For more Aunt Kate recipes, take a look here.

Date Waffles

Ingredients

2 cups flour

2 tsp baking powder

1¼ cups milk

½ tsp salt

2 eggs

2 tbsp melted butter

1 cup dates, stoned and chopped

Method

Sift together the flour, salt and baking powder. Add the egg yolks, melted butter and milk gradually, and beat until perfectly smooth. Add the chopped dates and fold in the stiffly-frothed egg whites. Fry in a greased pan and serve with sweetened, whipped cream.

Canadian waffles

Ingredients

2 cups flour

3 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

2 eggs

1¾ cup milk

4 tbsp butter

Method

Sift all the dry ingredients into a bowl. Add the yolks of the eggs and the milk. Beat well and add the butter, which has been melted and cooled. Beat the whites until stiff and fold them into the butter. Mix well and, but do not beat. Pour 3 or 4 tablespoonfuls batter into the centre of the hot iron or pan and bake for two minutes or until puffed up and well browned on one side. Turn and bake for about one minute on the other side, then remove it at once to a hot plate and serve at once with warm syrup.

Plain waffles

Ingredients

1 cup milk

2 tsp baking powder

2 eggs

1 cup flour

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp butter

Method

Sift and blend the dry ingredients. Combine the beaten eggs, milk and melted butter and add to the dry ingredients. Mix well, then fry in spoonfuls in a greased omelette pan or waffle iron. Serve piping hot with a square of butter melting on top.

More in this series…