Kids’ Kitchen: Learning the basics of cooking with eggs

Susan Welsh has three cracking egg recipes that are nutritious – and fun to make.

Being able to boil, poach or scramble eggs is one of life’s great skills – whether you are a child or an adult, you will never be stuck for something to eat if you have eggs in the house and know how to cook with them.

Today we are sharing a trio of egg recipes that are nutritious, tasty, affordable, child-friendly and most importantly, quick and easy to whip up.

British Lion Eggs are packed with proteins, vitamins and minerals children need for their growth and for supporting learning development.

The bonus is that they taste delicious…

All recipes from British Lion Eggs.

Perfect boiled eggs

(Makes 2)

Ingredients

2 large British Lion eggs

Water for boiling

Pinch of salt

Buttered toast cut into soldiers to serve (optional)

Method

Place the large eggs in a small pan. Cover with at least 2.5cm/1 inch of cold water, add a pinch of salt and place the pan on a high heat. When the water is almost boiling, gently stir the egg and set a kitchen timer for one of the timings below:

– 3 minutes for really soft boiled yolk and set white.

– 4 minutes for slightly set yolk and set white.

– 5 minutes for a medium cooked firmer yolk and white.

– 6 minutes for hard boiled with lightly soft yolk.

– 8 minutes for firmly hard boiled. Reduce the heat slightly to keep the water bubbling, but not fast boiling, and stir the eggs once more. Once cooking time is complete, remove the eggs from the pan with a slotted spoon. Place into egg cups, and serve immediately with hot buttered toast soldiers.

Perfectly poached egg

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

1 large British Lion egg

Water for boiling

Pinch of salt

Dash of vinegar

Method

Use a deep, large pan to poach an egg. Fill it with plenty of water and add a pinch of salt and a dash of white wine vinegar as this helps set the egg. Bring the water to the boil and use a slotted spoon to create a whirlpool in the water. Crack the egg into the middle of the whirlpool. Let the egg set for 3-5 minutes depending on how runny you want it. For a completely runny yolk allow 3 minutes; 4 minutes for a slightly set yolk with a runny middle; 5 minutes for a firm yolk. Remove the poached egg from the boiling water using a slotted spoon, and place on kitchen paper to drain. Serve on a warm buttered muffin, toast or bagel. Add spinach and hollandaise sauce for Eggs Florentine, or ham or bacon and hollandaise to make Eggs Benedict – both great brunch recipes!

Scrambled eggs

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

2 large British Lion eggs

Pinch of salt and pepper

2 tbsp milk (optional)

Knob of butter

Slice of buttered toast to serve (optional)

Method

Beat the eggs together with salt and pepper. Add 2 tbsp of milk to the eggs. Melt a knob of butter in a non-stick pan over a medium heat. When the butter is sizzling, add the egg mixture and stir with a wooden spoon. Continue to stir the eggs for 1-2 minutes, scraping the egg off the base of the pan as it sets. When most of the egg has set, remove the pan from the heat and continue to stir for 30 seconds until fully scrambled. You can also make scrambled eggs in the microwave. The recipe is the same as the pan version, but omits the butter. To make it this way, crack the eggs into a micro-proof bowl or jug. Add the milk and season with salt and ground black pepper. Whisk together with a fork. Place in the microwave and cook on high for 1 minute. Remove from the microwave and whisk with a fork. Return to the oven and cook for a further 30 seconds, stir again. The egg should be softly set. Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving with toast. If you prefer your scramble a bit firmer, cook for a further 20-30 seconds.

