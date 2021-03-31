Midweek Meal: A Nepali pizza recipe to add to your repertoire from a Nepalese chef

Something went wrong - please try again later.

These mini flatbread pizzas are sure to get your tastebuds tingling in no time at all.

Created by Nepalese chef Rachana from Eat Offbeat, the New York catering company that employees refugee cooks, these mini flatbread pizzas are topped with chilli sauce, a tomato and pepper mixture and mozzarella.

They make the perfect Midweek Meal and are packed with some great nutrients that you’ll completely forget you’re eating pizza.

Recipe from: The Kitchen Without Borders: Recipes And Stories From Refugee And Immigrant Chefs by The Eat Offbeat Chefs, photography by Penny De Los Santos, is published by Workman, priced £18.99.

Nepali pizza

(Makes 4-6)

Ingredients

128g finely ground semolina flour

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tbsp sugar

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp ground cumin

240ml plain yogurt

3 tsp olive oil

1 carrot, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 yellow bell pepper, diced

150g diced plum tomatoes or halved cherry tomatoes

80ml Maggi Hot & Sweet Tomato Chilli Sauce

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried basil

1 tsp baking soda

2 tbsp unsalted butter

100g grated Parmesan cheese

150g shredded mozzarella cheese

1 tbsp chopped spring onion, for garnish

Method

Stir together the semolina, salt, sugar, garam masala, and cumin in a medium mixing bowl. Mix in the yogurt and one cup (about 240ml) of water. When thoroughly incorporated, let the batter rest to hydrate the semolina, at least 20 minutes but no more than one hour. Heat one teaspoon of the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the carrot and green, red, and yellow bell peppers and sauté until tender, about 10 minutes. Lower the heat to medium, add the tomatoes, and cook until they are tender, about five minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside. Mix the Maggi sauce with the oregano and basil in a small bowl and set aside. When the batter is finished resting, stir in the baking soda. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line two sheet pans with parchment paper. Heat the remaining two teaspoons of olive oil and half-teaspoon of the butter in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. When the butter is melted, pour a third to half a cup (about 80-120ml) of the batter into the pan and spread it as thinly as possible into a five to six-inch circle. Once the sides are cooked and the bottom has started to brown, flip the flatbread using a spatula. Cook for two to three minutes on each side, then set the flatbread aside on a prepared sheet pan. Repeat with all the batter, melting half a teaspoon of butter between each batch. Once all the flatbreads are made, begin assembling the pizzas on the sheet pans. Spread a scant tablespoon of the Maggi sauce mixture over the top of each flatbread. Next, sprinkle the Parmesan cheese evenly over the sauce. Finally, top each flatbread with the vegetable mixture and mozzarella cheese. Place the sheet pans in the oven and bake until the cheese is melted and golden, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle with the chopped scallions (spring onion) and serve immediately.

