Brunch Box: Make this dreamy Turkish Delight porridge part of your morning routine

If you’re not a morning person, this recipe may make you change your mind.

Who would’ve thought you could make porridge taste like Turkish Delight? Well, with this recipe you can, by adding food-grade rosewater, pistachios and dried rose petals.

What’s even better is that it also allows you to make a deliciously indulgent chocolate sauce to top it all off.

Dreamy Turkish delight porridge

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

For the porridge:

200 g (7 oz/2 cups) organic rolled (porridge) oats

750 ml (25½ fl oz/3 cups) plant-based milk (I use coconut milk)

2 tsp food-grade rosewater

For the chocolate sauce:

1 tbsp hulled tahini

1 tsp cacao powder

2 tsp maple syrup

1 tbsp water

To serve:

1 tbsp crushed pistachio nuts

2 tsp dried rose petals

Method

Combine the porridge ingredients in a bowl. Stir to combine, then leave to soak for a few minutes or overnight in the fridge. Whisk the chocolate sauce ingredients together and drizzle over the porridge. Top with the crushed pistachio nuts and dried rose petals. To enjoy warm, simply place the soaked porridge ingredients in a small saucepan over low heat, stirring until warmed. Add the toppings and serve.

Recipe from Whole by Harriet Birrell (Hardie Grant, £25).

