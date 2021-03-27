Brunch Box: Make this dreamy Turkish Delight porridge part of your morning routine

If you’re not a morning person, this recipe may make you change your mind.
Who would’ve thought you could make porridge taste like Turkish Delight? Well, with this recipe you can, by adding food-grade rosewater, pistachios and dried rose petals.
What’s even better is that it also allows you to make a deliciously indulgent chocolate sauce to top it all off.
If you’ve been inspired to be more adventurous with breakfast or brunch, take a look at the previous recipes in the series here.
Dreamy Turkish delight porridge
(Serves 2)
Ingredients
For the porridge:
- 200 g (7 oz/2 cups) organic rolled (porridge) oats
- 750 ml (25½ fl oz/3 cups) plant-based milk (I use coconut milk)
- 2 tsp food-grade rosewater
For the chocolate sauce:
- 1 tbsp hulled tahini
- 1 tsp cacao powder
- 2 tsp maple syrup
- 1 tbsp water
To serve:
- 1 tbsp crushed pistachio nuts
- 2 tsp dried rose petals
Method
- Combine the porridge ingredients in a bowl. Stir to combine, then leave to soak for a few minutes or overnight in the fridge.
- Whisk the chocolate sauce ingredients together and drizzle over the porridge. Top with the crushed pistachio nuts and dried rose petals.
- To enjoy warm, simply place the soaked porridge ingredients in a small saucepan over low heat, stirring until warmed.
- Add the toppings and serve.
Recipe from Whole by Harriet Birrell (Hardie Grant, £25).
