‘There was blocks and blocks of people queuing’: Aberdeen’s Bandit Bakery owner on opening weekend frenzy

Pete Leonard opened his new artisan bakery last week and was shocked when customers informed him his queue was running all the way down the street.
Bandit Bakery welcomed customers through its doors for the first time last Wednesday, and since then lines of people have been queuing up and down Rose Street to get their hands on Pete’s baked goods.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe