Brunch box: Crispy, custardy French toast to set you up for the day

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

When it comes to enjoying the best French toast, nothing beats cracking a few eggs and making your own.

Consisting of sliced bread soaked in eggs, a splash of milk and then pan-fried to your liking, French toast is a favourite in many homes across the country, especially to kick off the day.

A brunch staple, this recipe from Gousto is easy, and will take less than five minutes to whip up.

The best part about French toast is decided if you are going to enjoy it sweet or savoury.

I quite enjoy a squirt of tomato sauce on the side of it when I’m at home and indulge when I am out, requesting additions like fresh fruit and icing sugar on top, or even some yoghurt, like one of the topping suggestions below – that is always a winner.

You could always cover both sweet and savoury by adding fried bacon and maple syrup on top.

For more inspiration, try out some of our previous brunch box recipes to get your day off to the tastiest start.

French toast

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

4 slices of bread

2 eggs

2 tbsp milk

Pinch of salt

½ tsp vanilla extract (optional)

¼ tsp ground cinnamon (optional)

Butter and vegetable oil to fry

Method

Whisk together the eggs, milk, vanilla and cinnamon (if using) in a dish large enough to fit a slice of bread in. Season with a little salt then dip both sides of the bread in the egg mixture. Fry in a knob of butter with a splash of vegetable oil (this helps to stop the butter from browning) over a medium heat for 3-4 minutes on each side until golden brown. Serve fresh from the frying pan, or try some of our favourite topping ideas below.

To make it tropical: Top with coconut yoghurt (the one we used in the picture came with a tropical compote) and chopped fruit like coconut, pineapple, mango and papaya.

To make it like summer: Serve with a dollop of Greek yoghurt and red berries (we love strawberries, raspberries and cherries) and for a little extra indulgence a drizzle of maple syrup.

To make it savoury: Leave the vanilla and cinnamon out of the eggy mixture for your French toast, then roast cherry tomatoes and streaky bacon for 12-15 minutes at 220°C/200°C Fan/425°F/Gas 7. Serve with sliced avocado and a splash of brown sauce.

Recipe from Gousto

For more in this series…