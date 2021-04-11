Kids’ Kitchen: Give your children the power of Scotland with these recipes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Power bars and flapjacks are both simple to make and will give the kids a boost.

Sometimes kids need a wee energy booster – especially if they’ve been outside playing with their pals, exercising or even just walking the dog.

Power bars are simple to make, require no baking and are a great pre or post-workout snack for all ages.

Keep a stash in the fridge and reward yourself when you need a “pick me up”, or pop them into your pocket to take with you on-the-go.

There’s also something nice and comforting about a flapjack.

The version opposite, packed with seedy, nutty granola, speckled with apricots and topped with a scrumptious layer of milk chocolate, will bring everyone to the kitchen for a chat and a slice!

Lizi’s high protein chocolate power bars

(Makes 1 tray)

Ingredients

200g dates or a mixture of dates, sultanas, prunes or dried fruit

200g Lizi’s High Protein granola (set aside 20g for later use)

3 tbsp of cocoa powder mixed with 3 tbsp boiling water

4 tbsp almond or peanut butter

3 tbsp desiccated coconut

1 tbsp of either coconut, rapeseed, sunflower or olive oil

1 tbsp of either runny honey, date syrup or agave nectar.

Pinch of salt

Method

Blitz the dates in a food processor or blender. If they are very dry, add 1 tbsp of water (and only add 2 tbsp water to the cocoa). Carefully mix the cocoa powder with the boiling water in a mug. Once the dates are sticky and smooth, add all of the other ingredients (180g granola) and blitz again. Line a baking tin with non-stick baking paper. Scrape in the mixture and press down very firmly. You will need to use your fingers to really push it down. Use your fingertips to press the remaining 20g of granola on top. Chill for 2-3 hours, or ideally overnight. Use a knife and slice into pieces. Wrap a few individual bars in non-stick baking paper so you can take them with you on your run or daily exercise! Store in the fridge.

Lizi’s milk chocolate, honey and apricot flapjacks

(Makes 1 tray)

Ingredients

100g butter or margarine

50g brown or demerara sugar

2 tbsp honey or golden/maple syrup

300g of Lizi’s Original Granola

Pinch of salt

75g chopped apricots

50g sultanas or a grated apple

150g milk chocolate chips or a roughly chopped chocolate bar

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C/160C Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4. Put the butter, sugar and honey in a saucepan and melt. Put the granola, apricots and sultanas/apple into a large bowl. Pour the melted butter and sugar mixture on to the dry ingredients and stir well to combine. Line a tin with non-stick baking paper. Scrape the mixture into the tin and press down gently with the back of a spoon. Put into the preheated oven and bake for 15 minutes. Lift carefully out of the oven and leave to cool completely in the tin. Melt the chocolate in short bursts in the microwave or a heatproof bowl over a pan of barely simmering water. Once the flapjack is completely cold, spread with the melted chocolate and pop in the fridge to set for about an hour before cutting into fingers.

