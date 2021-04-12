North-east distiller bags Sainsbury’s deal for new rum line

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeenshire distiller has secured a “major” deal with the supermarket chain to stock its Scottish rums.

Products from spirits producer House of Elrick in Newmachar have now hit the shelves of 22 Sainsbury’s stores across Scotland, with bottles of three rum expressions now available for customers to pick up.

The flavours include the dark rum which is a Caribbean-style dark rum mixed with blood orange flavouring, a spiced rum featuring a Caribbean dark rum mixed with ginger, cinnamon, black peppercorns, nutmeg, cubeb and caraway spice, and the white rum which is also a Caribbean-style white rum with a sweet mango flavouring.

Clash of Cultures

Focusing on expanding its product line of craft drinks, the distiller and supermarket chain worked together on the development of an existing range of House of Elrick‘s rum.

Following a complete rebrand and improved flavours, the firm created an exclusive range for the supermarket chain called “Clash of Cultures”, which launches just in time for summer.

The collection celebrates the history of rum with its flavours from around the world and a Scottish twist.

Owner and founder Stuart Ingram said: “I, like many others, have been fighting through this extremely turbulent time, and it hasn’t been easy.

“Having a destination business and a distillery means I’m smack bang in the middle of two industries struck hard by the pandemic. We’ve battened down the hatches and had to focus on creating new opportunities for ourselves. If it has meant changing things up a little, then that had to be done.

“The opportunity with Sainsbury’s is something I’ve been working on for some time, and we are incredibly proud to have secured a deal with such a large brand. It has been some welcomed news for us, and we cannot wait for its customers to try the new line.”

Since launching with its original gin in November 2016, the firm has appeared on BBC’s Dragon’s Den show and famously accepted an offer before rejecting it, launched its own distillery and now ships internationally.

The “Clash of Cultures” range is now available in Sainsbury’s stores across Scotland.

The bottles are available online for £29.99 from Drink Finder. Prices for the in-store bottles at Sainsbury’s have not been revealed yet.

