Three ways with radishes: Tagliatelle, salad and spicy marinaded radishes on toast

Radish season is on its way so take some time to practice these recipes and add them to your repertoire.

As well as adding a vibrant burst of colour to your meals, radishes have many nutritional properties including an enzyme that helps to aid digestion.

Though many summer radishes don’t start being harvested until later in the spring, preparing for their arrival in our kitchens is just as exciting as ever.

Whether you’ve had them many times before or you’re new to the radish scene then why not welcome in this spring vegetable by giving these three recipes below a go?

For more inspiration, take a look at the previous recipes in this series here.

Recipes courtesy of loveradish.co.uk

Radish, pancetta and spinach tagliatelle

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

250g fresh pasta

77g pancetta cubes

100g radish, diced

100ml white wine

100g cream cheese

115g baby spinach

Salt and pepper

Grated parmesan to serve

Method

Cook the fresh pasta in boiling, salted water according to the pack instructions.

Fry the pancetta in a hot pan until the fat renders. Add the radish and cook for a couple of minutes until slightly softened. Add the wine and let it bubble up. Add the cream cheese and stir to combine. Add the spinach, put on a lid and let it wilt for a minute or so. Season, drain the pasta (reserve a little cooking liquid) and stir the pasta into the sauce, add some of the cooking liquid if you want it to be a little looser. Serve with grated parmesan and extra black pepper.

Radish, sugar snap pea and ricotta salad

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

200g radish, sliced

200g sugar snap peas, halved

125g ricotta

½ bunch mint, chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

Salt and pepper

Juice of half a lemon

2 tbsp olive oil

Method

Toss together the radishes and sugar snap peas, top with the ricotta in small spoonfuls and sprinkle over the mint. Combine the garlic, seasoning, lemon juice and oil to make a dressing. Drizzle over the salad and serve.

Spicy marinaded radishes and carrots with sardines on toast

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

1 large carrot

100g radishes

2 round shallots

1 small chilli

2 tbsp sherry vinegar

1 tsp cumin seeds, toasted

Sea salt

2-4 slices sourdough

1 garlic clove

2-4 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tin sardines

Method

Peel and slice the carrot and chop the shallots finely. Top and tail and slice the radishes; de-seed and slice the chilli, then mix all of the vegetables with the vinegar, cumin seeds and a little salt. Set to one side. Toast the bread. Rub with the garlic clove. Top with a spoonful of mayonnaise and sardines and pile the vegetables on top.

