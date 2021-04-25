Something went wrong - please try again later.

Whisky distilleries on Speyside are preparing to open their doors to visitors again tomorrow after a coronavirus shutdown.

Tourism attractions and accommodation across Scotland can reopen this week as part of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The step means visitors can begin to get into the spirit of summer while touring some of the country’s most famous brands.

World famous distilleries open again

Among the distilleries opening their doors once again are Glenlivet, Glen Moray in Elgin and Glen Grant in Rothes.

All the sites are part of the historic Malt Whisky Trail, which feature some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

Board member Iain Allan, who is also visitor centre manager at Glen Moray, explained some services from the Speyside distilleries had been adjusted to limit the spread of coronavirus once open again.

He said: “After a long winter in lockdown, distillery teams across the Trail are looking forward to greeting Speyside locals yearning for a day trip as well as staycationers venturing from all over the UK.

“In addition to visiting some of the most world-renowned distilleries, tourists will have the opportunity to experience some of the best food, drink, and natural beauty Speyside has to offer.

“With special measures in place to ensure the safety of both visitors and staff, we’ve adjusted our services to ensure visitors are able to taste and purchase our whisky, be it in slightly smaller groups, or as part of a designated driver pack.”

Visitors have been advised to contact distilleries directly to book due to offerings differing between sites.

Glenlivet and Glen Moray will be open for outdoor tastings from Monday with Strathisla in Keith will follow on Tuesday.

Glen Grant will only have its shop open for purchases from Monday.

Other distilleries on the trail including Benromach in Forres, Cardhu in Knockando and Dallas Dhu, south of Forres, are still to announce their reopening schedule.

Speyside Cooperage in Craigellachie is also yet to announce when visitors can once again attend to watch whisky casks being made.

However, Macallan has announced its distillery near Craigellachie will begin a phased reopening from late May.

Online Speyside whisky festival for those unable to travel

Meanwhile, for those not able to travel to Moray, the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival begins this week with all events taking place online.

The line-up of more than 60 events, which begins on Thursday, includes behind-the-scenes tours, cocktail masterclasses and conversations with industry experts across four days.

Festival chairman James Campbell said: “The response to this year’s virtual festival has been fantastic with over 500 tickets sold and there’s still time for those thinking about attending to purchase a pass.

“In true Spirit of Speyside style, our distillers have done a magnificent job and we have a wide variety of events lined up whether it’s learning something completely new about whisky making from our world renowned master blenders or immersing yourself in the stories of the largest whisky producing region in the world to top cocktail making tips.”

Festival tickets can be bought from the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival website.

