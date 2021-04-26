QUIZ: How well do you know the pubs and bars of Inverness?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

So you think you know your local bars and pubs in Inverness? Our Cheers for the Beers quiz will put you through your paces – and is great to play with friends when out for a drink.

Beer gardens have finally reopened with the loosening of restrictions on hospitality taking place today, and to celebrate, the Press & Journal’s Nostalgia team has pulled together the ultimate pub quiz for you and your family and friends to enjoy.

And now we want to test your knowledge on the pubs in your community and the history behind them. Featuring questions regarding the oldest pubs in town to the latest openings, a bar which has been credited for helping musical stars like The Proclaimers and one which was at the centre of a headless man story.

Ten multiple choice questions, that’s all, for the chance to win… well, bragging rights over your mates and a GIF for each right or wrong answer.

As well as a pub quiz, we’ll also be sharing:

The ultimate beer garden Spotify playlist from Aberdeen DJ Scott Anderson, who goes by the name of HomeAlone.

An interactive beer map for you to find lots of the venues serving drinks outdoors across the Highlands and Moray.

Pub grub recipes to try at home, either before or after you head out, from The Wee Cook in Dundee, The Newmacher Hotel in Aberdeenshire and Scotty Brand.

We also have make your own cocktail recipes courtesy of The Adamson in St Andrews, Meldrum House in Aberdeenshire and The Tippling House in Aberdeen.

Brush up on your local knowledge while sipping on a pint or a cocktail and see if you and your household, family or friends know all there is to know about the Highland drinks scene.