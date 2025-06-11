6 beer gardens around Aberdeen city centre you really must visit

There’s nothing quite like relaxing with a cold drink and watching the world go by on a sunny day – and there are plenty of beer gardens in Aberdeen where you can do just that.

From city centre staples to newer venues – there are some great places to go to take advantage of the warmer days and nights and enjoy a drink or some al fresco dining.

And in our list below we’ve even included one that has a heated terrace – so when the nights draw in and the temperature drops, you can still enjoy the beer garden experience. Cheers!

Soul

Soul on Aberdeen’s Union Street is in the former Langstane Kirk. The award-winning bar has a menu stacked with delicious dishes for you and your friends to enjoy as well as premium gins, cocktails and beers.

It has a stylish outdoor area in its front courtyard. The beer garden has the same opening times as the venue and is pet and child friendly until 9pm.

If you love music you are in luck – as Soul typically has live music every Friday and Saturday.

Address: 333 Union Street, Aberdeen AB11 6BS

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday 12pm to 12am. Friday 12pm to 1am, Saturday: 12pm to 2am

The Chester Hotel

If you love al fresco dining, then a visit to The Chester Hotel is a must – the venue is known for its cuisine. And our reviewer certainly enjoyed her experience of dining at The Chester Hotel.

The venue has outdoor tables and umbrellas and the full range of food from the menu is available outdoors – along with anything from the wines and drinks list.

And we’re told Prosecco is a popular choice in the summer! The outdoor area is open until 10pm seven days a week and is child and pet friendly, however, no pets are allowed inside the hotel.

Address: 59-63 Queen’s Road, Aberdeen

Siberia Bar & Hotel

Siberia on Belmont Street is one venue we couldn’t miss off our roundup of beer gardens.

What could be better than enjoying a cocktail in the bar’s fantastic outdoor area?

The beer garden is open at the same time as the bar and is pet and child friendly. You can enjoy some music from DJs at the weekends in the evening.

And if you are hungry during your visit to Siberia, then check out the food menu, which boasts a range of sandwich platters, pizzas, afternoon tea and more!

Address: 9 Belmont Street, Aberdeen AB10 1JR

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday 12pm to 12am, Friday and Saturday 12pm to 1am, Sunday 1pm to 12am

The Old School House

This popular city centre venue is located on Little Belmont Street, and its beer garden is a great place to sit and enjoy a drink.

And if you fancy a bite to eat you can enjoy dishes such as the nacho sharer or pulled pork tacos.

The beer garden is open until 11pm, and on a Friday and Saturday it is open until 1am. Children are allowed in until 8pm if having a meal. Dogs are welcome inside and outside if they are on a lead.

Address: Little Belmont Street, Aberdeen AB10 1JG

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday 10am to 11pm, Friday and Saturday 10am to 1am, Sunday: 10am to 11pm

The Ivy Lodge

Located in the city’s Shiprow Village this great venue has drinks and street food – a winning combination! Ivy Lodge has a heated terrace in its beer garden, which also has a full roof and heaters.

Cocktails such as a Raspberry Mojito are on the menu here – perfect for those sunny summer evenings.

The terrace is open at the same time as the rest of the venue, except Friday and Saturday where it closes at midnight. It is dog friendly, and children are also welcome until 9pm – but after 6pm the family must order food.

Food can be ordered from one of the Shiprow Village food vendors – Aberdam and Shipyard Street food.

Live entertainment in the terrace has begun and will run during weekends for the summer.

Bookings for the terrace can be made every day apart from Saturday where it is walk-ins only.

Address: 62-64 Shiprow, Aberdeen AB11 5BY

Opening hours: Wednesday to Thursday 5pm to 11pm, Friday 5pm to 1am, Saturday 12pm to 1am, Sunday 12pm to 11pm

Old Blackfriars

You can watch the world go by at this atmospheric city pub. Located in the Castlegate area, the historic Mercat Cross is just across from Old Blackfriars.

Enjoy a great selection of drinks – and if you aren’t drinking alcohol then perhaps the ginger no-jito is one to try. But there’s a range of alcohol-free options between beers, ciders, spirits as well as soft drinks too

The beer garden at Old Blackfriars is weather dependent, and on nice days it goes out from when the pub opens until 9pm. Although it is pet friendly, it isn’t for children.

There’s live folk music on a Thursday evening from 8pm till 11pm.

And if you are hungry there’s a selection of pub classics on the menu. Enjoy.