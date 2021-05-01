Sweet treats: Enjoy Raymond Blanc’s flourless chocolate mousse cake recipe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

French cuisine is renowned throughout the world, so the opportunity to try out a recipe from chef Raymond Blank is not one to pass up.

You had me at chocolate mousse – but a chocolate mousse cake that doesn’t contain any flour, OK Raymond Blanc tell me your secrets.

This amazing dessert from the world-famous French chef is a delight to grace your dinner table and definitely something to wow your friends now that we can meet up again for some al fresco dining.

What is there not to like about a chocolate sponge combined with chocolate mousse?

While a complete delight to be enjoyed on its own, I like to serve mine with some cream or a vanilla ice cream.

If you enjoy making sweet treats then have a look at our other recipes here.

Raymond Blanc’s flourless chocolate mousse cake recipe

(Serves 8-10)

Ingredients

For the flourless chocolate sponge:

Butter, for greasing the tin

4 medium eggs (preferably organic or free-range)

125g caster sugar

35g cocoa powder

For the chocolate mousse:

160g dark chocolate (70% cocoa solids)

25g cocoa powder

1 medium egg yolk (preferably organic or free-range)

3tbsp hot water

6 medium egg whites (preferably organic or free-range)

25g caster sugar

To serve (optional):

Cocoa powder, for dusting

Grated dark chocolate

A handful of pistachio nuts or almonds, chopped and toasted in a dry pan

Directions

Preheat the oven to 170C/150C fan/gas 3½. Begin by making the chocolate sponge in a cake tin (preferably a springform one, 15cm diameter). Cut a circle of greaseproof paper to cover the tin’s base, and lightly butter the paper on both sides. Separate the eggs – yolks in one bowl, whites in another. In a food mixer on full power, whisk the egg whites to firm peaks, adding the sugar little by little. Take a third of the whisked egg whites and whisk them into the egg yolks. Once incorporated, gently fold in the remaining whisked whites. Now sift and fold in the cocoa powder. Pour the mixture into the prepared cake tin and spread it evenly with a spatula or palette knife. Bake for 18–20 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean. Allow the sponge to cool before removing it from the tin. Leave it to cool on a wire rack. Clean the cake tin. Carefully remove the paper from the base of the sponge. Now put the cooled sponge back in the ring, ready to have the chocolate mousse mixture poured over it. Chop the chocolate into bite-sized pieces and melt them in a large heatproof bowl in a saucepan of gently simmering water. The melted chocolate should be hot to the touch to ensure it is well incorporated in the next stage. Sift the cocoa powder into a separate bowl and whisk it with the egg yolk and hot water. Pour this onto the melted chocolate but do not mix. Next, whisk the egg whites and sugar to medium peaks. Briskly whisk about a third of the whisked egg whites into the melted chocolate, and then fold in the remaining egg whites. Pour the mousse mixture onto the chocolate sponge in the ring. Transfer it to the fridge to set for at least three hours. To remove the flourless chocolate mousse cake, heat a palette knife in a bowl of hot water, wipe it with a clean tea towel, and then slide it around the inside of the tin. Before serving, decorate with a dusting of cocoa, a sprinkling of grated chocolate and chopped toasted pistachios or almonds, if using.

Simply Raymond: Recipes From Home by Raymond Blanc is published by Headline Home on April 29, priced £25. Photography by Chris Terry.

More in this series…