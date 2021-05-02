Kids Kitchen: Ready, steady, bark! Recipes for all ages.

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Frozen yoghurt bark, studded with fresh berries, is such a fun treat for kids and adults alike to make.

Simple and nutritious, it’s a great alternative sweet dessert or a light and refreshing snack.

Equally tasty, and ideal for when you need a quick burst of healthy energy, are peanut butter balls.

Make a batch and store in the fridge for a few days – if you can resist them…

Last but not least are these raspberry cream cupcakes which only take minutes to make, and possibly the same amount of time to demolish!

Berry bark

(Makes 1 slab)

Ingredients

500g plain yoghurt

2 tbsp granola

300g mixed berries

Method

Line a large baking tray with parchment paper. Carefully slice the strawberries into thin slices. Pour the yoghurt on to the parchment paper and spread out with the back of the spoon into a thick layer. Arrange the berries on the yoghurt and sprinkle over the granola. Freeze overnight and then very carefully cut into segments with a sharp knife – best to get a grown-up to help you with this. Store in an airtight container in the freezer and eat pieces of the “bark” when it’s nice and cold.

Recipe created by Rhitrition.

Blueberry and peanut butter balls

(Makes 20)

Ingredients

160g roughly chopped dates

100ml water

120g blueberries

120g peanut butter

60g oats

50g toasted sesame seeds

Method

Place the dates and water in a small pan, cover and simmer for two to three minutes. Carefully stir, mixing to a paste then continue cooking it for another minute or so more to make a thicker paste. Remove from the heat. Add the blueberries, crushing them slightly, then mix in with the peanut butter and oats. Once cool enough to handle, wet your hands slightly, and roll into 20 even-sized balls. Put the sesame seeds on a plate and roll each ball to coat. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to five days.

Raspberry cream cupcakes

(Makes 12)

Ingredients

100g soft margarine

100g caster sugar

125g self-raising flour

2 medium eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

100g raspberries, crumbled

For the decoration:

150g full fat cream cheese

150g icing sugar, sifted

½ tsp vanilla extract

Extra raspberries and edible glitter flakes

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 160C Fan/180C/ 350F/Gas Mark 4. Put 12 foil or paper cupcake cases into a bun or muffin tin. Add all the cake ingredients to a bowl except the raspberries and beat until smooth. Fold in the crumbled raspberries then divide evenly between the paper cases. Cook for about 15 minutes until golden brown and the tops spring back when pressed with a fingertip. Take out of the tin and leave to cool on a wire rack. Meanwhile, add the cream cheese to a bowl and soften with a wooden spoon. Gradually mix in the icing sugar then the vanilla extract until smooth. Pipe over the top of the cakes then decorate with the raspberries and glitter flakes. Store in the fridge until ready to serve.

Recipe from www.lovefreshberries.co.uk

