5 of the best places for street food in Moray and the Highlands

Here are some fab street food spots you need to visit on your next trip to Moray and the Highlands.

The area is packed with great places serving everything from burgers to bao buns, salmon tacos and spring rolls.

Coastal Pizza

Pizza will warm you up on a good day and cheer you up on a sad day, and where better to get it than Coastal Pizza?

Gareth Edwards makes his Neopolitan pizza fresh inside the Moray food trailer.

Though his menu changes weekly, some of the pizza options include the ‘Forbidden fruit’, which is topped with tomato, mozzarella, ham, pineapple puree and basil.

There’s also the ‘Spice Oddity’, which combines tomato, mozzarella, Calabrian salami, nduja, sweet onion and oregano.

Address: Findochty, Strathlene and Cullen

Ollie’s Pops

You can find this tasty street food in The Victorian Market in Inverness.

Their menu includes a range of flavourfull dishes, including gochujang chicken loaded fries, salmon tacos and Korean beef fries.

They also serve some quirky items like halloumi spring rolls and giant mozzarella sticks.

You can also find Ollie’s Pops in their ‘Big Blue’ conveted horse box which travels in and around Inverness.

Address: The Victorian Market, Academy St, Inverness IV1 1JN

The Heilan Coo

This Buckie food van serves up a range of mouth-watering scran that will warm you up on a chilly day.

The menu includes burgers, loaded fries and homemade macaroni and cheese.

The sweet chilli chicken loaded chips comes well-recommended, as does the bull’s eye burger.

This huge burger is loaded with bacon, onion rings, Applewood smoked cheese and barbecue sauce.

Address: March Road car park, Buckie AB56 1TS

Mei Mei

A new food truck in Inverness, Mei Mei is the “little sister” of Asian restaurant Hou Hou Mei.

Karen Saint and her husband Jon-Paul (JP) Saint who run the restaurant, decided to start a food truck so they can offer folk in Inverness options at lunchtime.

The couple serve up bao buns, cauliflower “wings”, homemade dumplings and more from the shiny truck.

Mei Mei is a pop-up, so keep an eye on their socials to find out where the truck is going to be.

Address: Inverness

Calum’s Kitchen

This catering van serves street food in Moray and the Highlands, at both public and private events.

Run by Calum Main, the chef aims to use as much local produce as he can in the food truck.

Although the menus vary depending on the event, he serves dishes like Scottish loaded filthy fries, topped with peppercorn sauce, haggis, Scottish cheddar, homemade garlic mayo.

Or there’s the Mexican birria chimichunga, a tortilla stuffed with slow-roasted beef, peppers, onions and Scottish cheddar.

He also serves a festive Pig in a Blanket bap, packed with stuffing, brie and cranberry sauce – sounds like Christmas in a bun!

Address: Elgin