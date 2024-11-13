5 of the best places for street food in Moray and the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

5 of the best places for street food in Moray and the Highlands

With pizza, dumplings, loaded fries and more to choose from, there is a lot of street food to try in Moray and the Highlands.

The Korean beef fries from Ollie's Pops, one of the many great street food dishes on offer in Moray and the Highlands. Image: Ollie's Pops.
By Joanna Bremner

Here are some fab street food spots you need to visit on your next trip to Moray and the Highlands.

The area is packed with great places serving everything from burgers to bao buns, salmon tacos and spring rolls.

Let us know your favourite in the comments below.

Coastal Pizza

Pizza will warm you up on a good day and cheer you up on a sad day, and where better to get it than Coastal Pizza?

Gareth Edwards makes his Neopolitan pizza fresh inside the Moray food trailer.

Pineapple pizza from Coastal Pizza. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Though his menu changes weekly, some of the pizza options include the ‘Forbidden fruit’, which is topped with tomato, mozzarella, ham, pineapple puree and basil.

There’s also the ‘Spice Oddity’, which combines tomato, mozzarella, Calabrian salami, nduja, sweet onion and oregano.

Address: Findochty, Strathlene and Cullen

Ollie’s Pops

You can find this tasty street food in The Victorian Market in Inverness.

Their menu includes a range of flavourfull dishes, including gochujang chicken loaded fries, salmon tacos and Korean beef fries.

Gochujang chicken loaded fries. Image: Ollie’s Pops.

They also serve some quirky items like halloumi spring rolls and giant mozzarella sticks.

 

You can also find Ollie’s Pops in their ‘Big Blue’ conveted horse box which travels in and around Inverness.

Address: The Victorian Market, Academy St, Inverness IV1 1JN  

The Heilan Coo

This Buckie food van serves up a range of mouth-watering scran that will warm you up on a chilly day.

The menu includes burgers, loaded fries and homemade macaroni and cheese.

The macaroni and cheese from The Heilan Coo. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The sweet chilli chicken loaded chips comes well-recommended, as does the bull’s eye burger.

This huge burger is loaded with bacon, onion rings, Applewood smoked cheese and barbecue sauce.

Address: March Road car park, Buckie AB56 1TS  

Mei Mei

A new food truck in Inverness, Mei Mei is the “little sister” of Asian restaurant Hou Hou Mei.

Karen Saint and her husband Jon-Paul (JP) Saint who run the restaurant, decided to start a food truck so they can offer folk in Inverness options at lunchtime.

Some of the tasty light bites available at Mei Mei food truck, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The couple serve up bao buns, cauliflower “wings”, homemade dumplings and more from the shiny truck.

Mei Mei is a pop-up, so keep an eye on their socials to find out where the truck is going to be.

Address: Inverness 

Calum’s Kitchen

This catering van serves street food in Moray and the Highlands, at both public and private events.

Run by Calum Main, the chef aims to use as much local produce as he can in the food truck.

Although the menus vary depending on the event, he serves dishes like Scottish loaded filthy fries, topped with peppercorn sauce, haggis, Scottish cheddar, homemade garlic mayo.

The colourful catering van serves a range of tasty grub. Image: Calum’s Kitchen.

Or there’s the Mexican birria chimichunga, a tortilla stuffed with slow-roasted beef, peppers, onions and Scottish cheddar.

He also serves a festive Pig in a Blanket bap, packed with stuffing, brie and cranberry sauce – sounds like Christmas in a bun!

Address: Elgin  

