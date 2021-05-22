Sweet treats: Try out this indulgent and rich Irish cream chocolate cake

Something went wrong - please try again later.

If you’re looking for a showstopping chocolate surprise to impress your friends and family, this is just the cake to do so.

There’s nothing quite as satisfying than making the perfect cake that not only tastes incredible, but it looks the part, too.

With its layers of chocolate cake and Irish cream icing this bake is a great way to work on your layering skills and indulge all at the same time.

It is a heavier bake, and rich in flavour, but would pair well with some runny pouring cream drizzled all over it.

A dollop of vanilla ice cream would also hit the mark to balance out this indulgent delight.