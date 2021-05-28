Summer Sizzlers: Add a Scottish twist to a Turkish classic with these lamb and haggis kofta kebabs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

Kofta kebabs are fantastic and easy to make. However, this recipe which brings haggis into the mix, is a tasty take on a traditional Turkish dish.

As we enter barbecue season, although you wouldn’t think it was currently with the dreadful weather we have been having, this kofta kebab is perfect to include in your al fresco cooking repertoire.

This recipe, from Macsween, combines Scottish lamb with traditional haggis, along with some classic Turkish herbs and spices to help you create a tasty Mediterranean treat.

Serve up your finished koftas with yoghurt raita, basmati rice and flatbreads. It is also delicious with a chilli dip or chipotle paste.

And remember if you have missed any of the recipes in this series you can find them all by clicking here.

Haggis and lamb kofta kebabs

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

400g minced Scottish lamb

200g Macsween traditional haggis, crumbled

5g red chilli, finely chopped

1 tsp cumin powder

2 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp cinnamon powder

10g fresh coriander, chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

Salt and freshly milled black pepper, to taste

Oil to brush kebabs with

Method

Mix together all the ingredients until well combined. Divide into 8 x 80g balls, then roll out like a sausage. Thread onto four skewers – bamboo or metal – brush with oil and season. To cook on a griddle: heat the pan until very hot, cook for 3-4 mins each side (or on barbecue until cooked through). Don’t turn until they are well sealed or the meat will stick to the grill or pan. Season and set aside before serving with the accompaniment of your choice.

More in this series…