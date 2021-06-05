Sweet treats: Fix up a batch of oatmeal cookies with blueberries and white chocolate 

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

For soft and chewy cookies look no further than these oatmeal versions of a much-loved classic.

Topped with melted white chocolate and housing delicious, fresh blueberries, these oatmeal cookies couldn’t get any better.

This recipe from Stork is easy to make, plus, you can have a batch of these baked goods whipped up in less than 30 minutes – and you’ll even have time to do all the cleaning up, too.

Taking around 12-15 minutes to cook, you could be enjoying them with friends and family within the hour, although it might be worth letting them cool down for a little bit before adding the hot, melted white chocolate on top.