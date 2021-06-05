Saturday, June 5th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

Sweet treats: Fix up a batch of oatmeal cookies with blueberries and white chocolate 

For soft and chewy cookies look no further than these oatmeal versions of a much-loved classic.
By Julia Bryce
June 5, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: June 5, 2021, 11:24 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
© Supplied by Stork margarinePost Thumbnail

For soft and chewy cookies look no further than these oatmeal versions of a much-loved classic.

Topped with melted white chocolate and housing delicious, fresh blueberries, these oatmeal cookies couldn’t get any better.

This recipe from Stork is easy to make, plus, you can have a batch of these baked goods whipped up in less than 30 minutes – and you’ll even have time to do all the cleaning up, too.

Taking around 12-15 minutes to cook, you could be enjoying them with friends and family within the hour, although it might be worth letting them cool down for a little bit before adding the hot, melted white chocolate on top.

Register

You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue

Register with Facebook Register with Google

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.

Don't have an account? Click here to register
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal