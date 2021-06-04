Top 5 chippers to try out on National Fish & Chip Day in Moray and the Highlands and Islands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland is known for its outstanding fishing industry and produce, here Julia Bryce outlines the best fish and chip shops to experience the fine fare.

Summer is well on its way and one thing you need to put on your bucket list is trying fish and chips with a picturesque view – which is pretty easy for those of us who live by the coast.

National Fish and Chip Day takes place today (June 4) and with a range of chip shops up and down the region, we are spoiled for choice when it comes to bagging a quality haddock or sausage supper.

Established in 2015, the national day is a great excuse to nip along to your favourite chipper and enjoy a delicious feast.

From homemade tartare sauce, excellent sides, specials and unique dishes like Katsu chicken fillets, below are just some of the venues bringing quality options to villages, towns and cities near you.

Fochachers Fish Bar – Moray

Situated on the High Street of Fochabers, this fish bar is a popular haunt for locals to pick up a bite to eat for takeaway or sit-in at the seating area.

Offering up specials like a half battered pizza supper, owners Stuart and Carol Whyte took over the business in 2018 and have more than 20 years’ experience in running a fish and chip shop.

If you’re in the area, be sure to pop in for a bite to eat.

McLeod’s Fish and Chips – Inverness

McLeod’s Fish and Chips is a family-run eatery situated in Inverness. Owner David McLeod has more than 30 years’ experience in the hospitality industry having starting as a chef in hotels at just 16.

Working with fishermen who fish sustainably and local producers including Grants of Speyside, Hastie & Dyce Butchers and Willie Hendry Potatoes, McLeod’s produces fresh, high-quality dishes which are bound to tantalise tastebuds.

Jaki Fish Bar – Muir of Ord, Highlands

Open seven days a week, this fish and chip shop on Seaforth Road is owned by businesswoman, Jaki Pickett, who has brought the delicacy to the local community

Jaki Fish Bar offer a range of meal deals, and a family meal deal special which changes every week. From surf and turf to red pudding, not to mention scampi, chicken nuggets and burgers, there’s something to suit everyone.

The chipper also plans to introduce its own superhero, Batterman, so keep your eyes out for that…

The Chippy – Portree, Isle of Skye

If you’re looking for a spot to have dinner with a view, then look no further than The Chippy at Portree.

Based near the quay, customers can pop around the corner to enjoy panoramic views of Loch Portee.

From their traditional offering showcasing fish and chip shop favourites, to their popular munchy boxes which boast an array of chipper goodies, to their new pizza menu, grabbing a bite to eat at The Chippy is bound to fill a hole.

Frankie’s Fish and Chips – Shetland

The UK’s most northerly fish and chip shop, sourcing premium, sustainable seafood is easy for this island chipper which dishes out an array of award-winning delicacies.

Established in 2008, the venue in Brae has proven to be a popular haunt not just with locals but with tourists, too, welcoming those on seafood tours and more. Offering gluten-free and various vegetarian options, there is something to suit all tastes and dietary requirements at Frankie’s.

Whether you’re looking for a traditional haddock supper, langoustine tails, fishcakes, burgers, pizzas, chips and Orkney cheese, rope grown mussels, puddings, and king ribs to name a few, you’re bound to find your favourite dish on offer.

