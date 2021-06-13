The avocado has become increasingly popular throughout the past few years, but have you ever tried it in a chocolate mousse dessert?

This delicious, intense dessert has a unique ingredient in it which may not be something you’d usually expect to find in something sweet.

However, for those looking for a creamy texture without the need for dairy or eggs, avocado is an excellent ingredient to make your favourite chocolate mousse.

Giving the dish that mouthfeel which is more commonly associated with dairy products, this treat is a scrumptious addition to any evening meal, and would also make a welcome snack.

Incredibly easy to make, all you have to do is melt the chocolate, blend all of the ingredients together and refrigerate – it’s that simple.

Chocolate avocado mousse

Serves 4

Ingredients

50g dark chocolate, roughly chopped

2 avocados, pits and skins removed

50g cocoa powder (plus extra for dusting)

2 tsp vanilla extract

50ml maple syrup

Pinch of sea salt

Method

To melt the chopped chocolate in a bain-marie, put the chocolate in a small bowl over a saucepan of hot water ensuring that the bottom of the bowl doesn’t touch the water. Simmer the water over a low heat while stirring the chocolate until it’s melted and smooth. Blend the melted chocolate with the rest of the ingredients together in a food processor until super smooth, or alternatively use a hand whisk (this will take a bit longer). Spoon the mousse into four serving glasses or little bowls, then cover and refrigerate for at least one hour – we recommend martini glasses for an impressive presentation. To serve, use a small sieve to dust some cocoa powder over the top of the mousse.

Recipe from the World Avocado Organization.

