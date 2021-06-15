Scottish food blogger, Florence Stanton of Tasting Thyme, shares a scrumptious Biscoff bake that we know you’re going to love in her monthly recipe series.

For her second bake, Florence, who lives in Aberdeen, has delivered a delicious Biscoff and white chocolate fudge oaty bars recipe which also features additional Biscoff fudge.

The two layers of oaty biscuit mixture are surrounded by a layer of Biscoff and white chocolate fudge which is decadent and oh-so-rich, and only boasts three ingredients.

The biscuit layer is crisp, crunchy and contains some Biscoff biscuits for added flavour.

While this recipe uses a 9 x 13 inch traybake tin and makes around 16 squares, you can half the recipe to fit an 8 x 8 inch tin, but you may find yourself with half a tin of condensed milk to use up.

If you bake a lot or want to make fudge, then this is ideal, but otherwise I’d suggest making a full batch. Don’t forget you can always share the bakes out, or freeze some in an airtight container for a later date.

Don’t let the mention of fudge put you off. Keep the heat low, stir frequently and you’ll be fine. As we’re using condensed milk rather than starting with sugar, there is minimal risk, although it is one that would require adult supervision if you’re getting the entire family involved.

With regards to the ingredients, Florence recommends the smooth Biscoff Spread, but feel free to use crunchy, or any supermarket own brand (usually called cookie butter/speculoos spread). The same applies to the biscuits.

You’ll find more of her Biscoff bakes on her website.

Biscoff and white chocolate oaty bars

Makes around 16 squares ( in a 9 x 13 inch baking tin)

Ingredients

220g butter

200g light brown sugar

2 medium eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

160g oats

80g Biscoff biscuits

320g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

For the Fudge:

1 x 397g tin condensed milk

400g white chocolate, broken into pieces

150g Biscoff spread

Optional: 1 tbsp Biscoff spread and a few biscuits to decorate

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C Fan/200C/400F/Gas Mark 6. Line a 9 x 13 inch baking tin with greaseproof paper.

(Hack: use paint-free bulldog clips to keep the baking paper attached to the tray) In a large bowl, or the bowl of a stand mixer, cream the butter and brown sugar for about 3 minutes on a high speed with an electric mixer. Add the eggs and vanilla extract and mix again until combined. (You can also do this by hand, although it may take a little longer). Add in the oats, biscuits, flour, baking powder and salt, and fold everything together into a sort of cookie dough/paste. Set aside. Make the fudge by combining the condensed milk with the broken-up white chocolate in a medium saucepan. Set over a low heat and stir until the chocolate has melted. Turn off the heat and add the Biscoff spread. Stir together until just combined. Pour about 2/3 of the oat mixture into the baking tin and spread out. This may take some effort, so be sure to press into the edges with a wooden spoon. Pour over the fudge. Then ‘sprinkle’ over the remaining oaty mixture, it doesn’t have to completely cover it. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until the top is a golden brown. Remove and let cool on a wire rack. Optional: Decorate by drizzling over 1 tbsp of melted Biscoff, and sprinkling over some crushed biscuits. Cut with a sharp knife and serve!

