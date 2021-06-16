An innovative project has been launched by Tomatin, that transports whisky connoisseurs to France to enjoy the latest collection from the comfort of their own homes.

The award-winning Highland single malt, Tomatin, has developed a four-part digital series to celebrate the launch of The French Collection – a limited release exhibiting the unique influence imparted by different French wine and spirits casks during maturation.

The series helps to unravel the flavour profiles of these single malt whiskies, and rolls out on the Tomatin website in conjunction with each edition’s retail release.

The whisky, distilled in 2008, began its maturation in traditional Scotch whisky oak casks before being moved into Monbazillac, Sauternes, Rivesaltes and Cognac casks for the final stage of the process, resulting in a collection of four expressions.

Stunning visuals, alongside an innovative soundboard using ambisonics, transport the audience to the roots of each product through binaural sound, best enjoyed when wearing headphones for the full effect.

On-screen cues which illustrate the craftsmanship and tasting profiles that appear in the four individual editions of the collection have been designed to accompany and enhance the flavour of each sip.

French Collection whiskies

From the Mediterranean climate of Rivesaltes, to the banks of the Dordogne River, Tomatin transports the listener to the four regions of France whose grapes have influenced the final whiskies.

The four-part series also enables viewers to experience the raw climate of the remote Highland village where the whisky has been distilled, its wild weather felt blowing through surround sound.

The Monbazillac, Sauternes and Rivesaltes Editions (one to three) are available to purchase now, with Edition four of the French Collection, the Cognac Edition, to launch later this year, to complete the series.

Graham Eunson, master distiller at Tomatin, said: “The French Collection is a great example of Tomatin’s dedication to craft and excellence, with each expression showcasing how respective finishing cask affects the original spirit – a concept Tomatin championed in the Cuatro series released in 2014, which was very well received.

“We have produced four remarkable expressions which will appeal to not only whisky enthusiasts and collectors alike, but also a wider audience.

“On top of this, we are also very excited for consumers to be able to experience each expression with the ambisonic content series launched today.”

Ambisonic experience

Graham revealed that the team wanted something really special to accompany the release.

“With the four-part ambisonic French Collection content series, we wanted to create a unique memorable piece of content to pair with each expression of the French Collection,” he said.

The content series perfectly captures the unique craftsmanship and tasting profiles of each edition Master distiller Graham Eunson

“We’re very proud of the ambisonic content series as it’s something that appeals to both the whisky enthusiast and budding whisky connoisseurs, showcasing the flavour profiles of each single malt whiskies in a truly exceptional way.

“We thought it was the perfect opportunity to exhibit the influence imparted by the French wine and spirits by whisking the community to France from the comfort of their own homes – especially after the year we’ve all had!

“It perfectly captures the unique craftsmanship and tasting profiles of each edition. It certainly elevates these two factors too, and the binaural sound really captures you in the moment, enhancing the flavour of each sip. I definitely recommend trying it.”

© Loch Lomond Distillery

And Graham hinted there may well be plans for another series in the future.

“Never say never,” he said. “We have plans for at least one more series in this vein, so watch this space!”

The Tomatin Editions one to three – Monbazillac, Sauternes and Rivesaltes – immersive content series can be experienced now by visiting the Tomatin website.

The French Collection is available to purchase through specialist whisky retailers worldwide and directly from the Tomatin shop.

