What do you get when you mix beer and tatties together? Some incredibly fine fare, especially if Stevie McLaughlin, head chef at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, has anything to do with it.

To mark National Beer Day today (June 15) esteemed chef Stevie McLaughlin, who is the head chef at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles has come up with three delicious dishes which incorporate both beer and potatoes.

Teaming up with Scottish potato firm, Albert Bartlett, and national beer company, Brewgooder, Stevie has three dishes that would be great to watch the Euros 2020 with.

From fancy sides to hearty dishes, the Albert Bartlett ambassador has enjoyed creating dishes with the popular products.

He said: “We had a lot of fun creating these beer-infused potato dishes for National Beer Day.

“We celebrate potatoes every day at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie and were tasked with creating three delicious recipes to showcase how versatile potatoes can be. Throw beer in the mix and you’ve really got something unique.”

Buttery fondant Albert Bartlett original rooster potatoes cooked in lager

Serves 6

Ingredients

6 medium to large rooster potatoes

200g cold unsalted butter

1 can (330ml) of Brewgooder lager

2 sprigs of rosemary

A few pinches of sea salt

Method

Pre heat the oven to Fan 130C/150C/275F/Gas Mark 1 and set the shelf to the middle of the oven. Peel the potatoes and slice the ends off so they lay flat on either side. Cut the butter into 1cm thick slices and line the bottom of a heavy-bottomed ovenproof dish with a single layer of the butter – push the shaped potatoes into the butter and pour all of the Brewgooder Lager over and potatoes. Add the rosemary sprigs to the dish and sprinkle with a little sea salt. Place the tray and its contents over a medium/high heat – allow the butter to melt and then cook gently until all the lager has evaporated. The potatoes should have started to soften and the base of the potato should be lightly and evenly caramelised – the remaining butter should be clear and nutty. Carefully place the tray and its contents into the oven and slowly bake until the potatoes are completely tender for around 40-45 minutes. You can test this with the tip of a small sharp knife. Remove the tray and potatoes from the oven and allow to stand for 15 minutes – this will allow for any lager flavoured butter to be absorbed into the potatoes.

Chef’s tip: Serve the potatoes glazed side up and sprinkled with a little more sea salt. The potatoes will be best enjoyed eaten not too warm!

Indonesian-style prawn, mango and peanut curry with Apache potatoes and tropical pale

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 small red onion, finely diced

2 sticks lemongrass, finely sliced

A small piece of unpeeled ginger, finely grated

2 pureed cloves of garlic

Light olive oil

2 tablespoons satay paste

500g small Apache potatoes, quartered and part steamed

1 can (330ml) Brewgooder Tropical Pale

1 can (400ml) unsweetened coconut milk

220g shelled king prawns

A pinch of salt, pepper and sugar

Lime juice, to taste

Light soy sauce, to taste

1 ripe mango, peeled and flesh diced

Coriander, roughly chopped

Hot red chilli, thinly sliced

Method

Fry the onion, lemongrass, ginger and garlic in hot oil until soft and aromatic. Add two tablespoons of satay paste and fry together for a further 1 minute. Add the part cooked potatoes to the aromatic mixture and stir the potatoes into the mixture to coat evenly. Add the ale and the coconut milk and simmer with the potatoes uncovered for 5-6 minutes. Now add the prawns to the potatoes and simmer together gently for 3-4 minutes. Season the curry with salt, pepper and a pinch of sugar as well as lime juice and soy sauce to your taste. To serve, spoon the curry into warmed bowls and top with sliced chilli and mango and a generous sprinkle of coriander.

Traybake Albert Bartlett original rooster potatoes with smoky bacon, leeks and session IPA

Serves 6 to 8

Ingredients

1 clove of garlic, peeled

175g unsalted butter

6 rashers of smoked streaky bacon, snipped to bitesize pieces

1 small leek, shredded and washed in cold water

6 large rooster potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced on a mandolin

1 can (330ml) of Brewgooder Session IPA

150ml hot vegetable or chicken stock

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

Pre-heat oven to Fan 160C/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4 and set the shelf to the middle. Rub the insides of an ovenproof dish (20cm x 2.5cm x 6cm approximately) with the garlic clove and then butter the inside base and edges of the dish with 25g of the butter. Dry fry the bacon in a non-stick pan until nicely crisp and then drain into a colander. Now gently fry the leek in a spot of the bacon fat until the leek is soft but not coloured. Tip the leek into the colander along with the bacon and combine the two evenly together. Lay two or three layers of potato onto the bottom of the dish, then top with half the bacon and leek mixture. On top of the leeks and bacon lay another couple of layers of potato and then top this evenly with the remaining leek and bacon. Top the second layer of leeks with the remaining sliced potatoes and pat down gently. Add the IPA to the warm stock and slowly and carefully pour all the liquid onto and over the layers of potato, leek and bacon. Break the remaining butter into small pieces and dot evenly over the top layer of potatoes. Sprinkle with a little salt and pepper and carefully put the whole tray into the oven. Bake for 40-50 minutes. The top layer should be golden and crispy around the edges and the potatoes underneath should be meltingly soft. Allow the whole dish to sit for 20 minutes before digging in!

