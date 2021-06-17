Ahead of reopening to the public next month, The Press & Journal has been granted access inside the distillery to share a sneak preview of what visitors can expect.

As more distilleries prepare to reopen for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to close back in March 2020, excitement is building with the announcement of The Glenlivet reopening its visitor centre next month.

Located in a remote glen near Ballindalloch in Moray, this much-loved Speyside single malt brand has invested a significant amount in its newly refurbished home.

It will reopen following 18 months of extensive renovations and is expected to entice whisky fans old and new to the area.

Covering more than 1,000 square metres, The Glenlivet will offer fully immersive experiences that celebrate the life and history of the Speyside area.

The firm is using a blend of innovative technologies, whisky tastings and exclusive bottlings to bring the distillery to life.

Visitors will be educated on the brand’s rich history and will showcase its processes in creating the smooth and balanced taste of The Glenlivet.

They will also have the opportunity to discover aged, unique whiskies from the archives, including rare editions, such as the Atlantic Single Cask 40-year-old and the newly released 38-year-old Cellar Collection with only 30 bottles distilled, and available exclusively at the visitor experience.

Attendees will also be among the first to trial a coveted Glenlivet Cocktail Capsule as part of the new experience.

Continuing the legacy of the visionary founder, George Smith, and his legendary hospitality since 1824, Linda Brown, visitor experience manager, is looking forward to welcoming guests to the centre.

She said: “At The Glenlivet we believe in pushing boundaries and breaking tradition, and this is certainly represented throughout this redesign.

“I worked at the visitor experience when it was last refurbished 23 years ago, but this is something else!

“To tell the brand’s story in a truly authentic way, we have reinvigorated the original experience, striving to give whisky lovers the best possible time whilst visiting the distillery.

“We look forward to welcoming back our loyal fans, as well as new faces.”

For more information on The Glenlivet visit www.theglenlivet.com/en-UK.

