Watching TikTok the other day, Brian Stormont spied a very cool hack that is quick and easy and can have you enjoying a poached egg on toast in just over a minute.

Poached eggs are a great way to start the day – and it’s an even better way to kick off a new day when you can prepare them in a minute.

I saw this hack for quick and easy poached eggs on TikTok by Charlotte Lock, The Bournemouth Mum and thought I would give it a go – and I was delighted with the results.

Using water, vinegar, salt and your microwave, you can have a poached egg the way you like it on your toast in around a minute or so.

The hack I watched says to microwave your egg for one minute. All microwaves are different, as you know, so my egg, while runny, could have done with being a little runnier. Next time I will probably only microwave for 50 seconds.

So, experiment until you get the right time for your eggs. Definitely try it, though, you won’t be disappointed.

Quick and easy poached egg on toast

Serves 1

Ingredients

1 slice of bread, toasted

Water from a freshly boiled kettle

A splash of vinegar

A pinch of salt

1 egg

Method

Place your bread in the toaster and get it toasting. Take the water from your kettle and pour about half to two-thirds of the way up a mug or measuring jug (I used a jug because it was clear so you could see on the video, but that’s not essential). Add a pinch of salt and a few drops of vinegar. Next, place the jug or mug in your microwave and cook on full power for 60 seconds or to the time that gives you the egg just the way you like it. Using a slotted spoon remove your egg from the jug or mug and serve on your toast.

