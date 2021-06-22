With youngsters breaking up for school later this week and summer just around the corner, Julia Bryce has rounded up the must-visit ice cream shops.

School’s nearly out for summer and like many of my friends who have little ones, parents across the region will be looking for things to do.

And what better way to celebrate the end of a challenging year than with a delicious ice cream in hand?

Suitable for all ages, ice cream is something every generation can enjoy together, be that grandparents who are babysitting their grandchildren, teens who are meeting up with friends, or parents who are looking for a tasty treat to distract their little ones with.

With so many ice cream parlours popping up, and every flavour known to man now available, here are some of the go-to’s the Food and Drink Team love to visit…

Stew ‘n’ Drews – Hopeman and Buckie

If you’re looking for wacky flavoured ice cream then look no further than Stew ‘n’ Drews.

There’s everything from traditional vanilla right down to apple pie, peach and mango, ice cream made with cask-strength whisky, beer, wasabi, butteries and more.

The duo have developed 120 different flavours with around 24 available to enjoy in both of their shops.

Address: 25 Harbour St, Hopeman and 19 East Church Street, Buckie

Miele’s Gelateria – Inverness and Aviemore

The recipe for this Italian-style gelato has a long family heritage that spans more than 90 years.

Taking their learnings from training in Sicily in the art of gelato, the family-run business has passed the knowledge and art of making some of the best gelatos in Scotland down, keeping their family traditions and recipes alive to this day.

Creating unique, new flavours nearly every other week in Inverness and Aviemore, there’s plenty to discover at Miele’s Gelateria.

Address: 92 Church Street, Inverness and 102 Grampian Road, Aviemore

Milk Bar – Inverness

This coffee house is based in the Victorian Market in Inverness and is the perfect place to grab a cone or tub of ice cream.

With a range of vegan and dairy-free sorbets, plus milkshakes, bakes and more, there’s plenty to indulge in.

Some flavours include white chocolate, salted caramel, raspberry, Prosecco, Jaffa Cake and more.

Address: 8 Victorian Market, Inverness

Black Isle Dairy – Muir of Ord

This small, family-run artisan ice cream company’s milkologists make up small batches of gelato-style ice cream for customers to try out.

Using the milk from their herd of Holstein, Ayrshire and Jersey cows, the gelato is freshly made and the firm also creates frozen yoghurts, fruit sorbets and ice cream cakes, using fresh, local ingredients whenever possible.

The production kitchen is based at Rootfield Farm and customers can pick up some of the ice cream, and a whole lot of other products, from the honesty shed on-site.

You’ll also find their ice cream in local cafes, ice cream parlours and restaurants.

Address: Rootfield Farm, above Conon Bridge on the B9169, Muir of Ord

Highland Ice Cream – Fort Augustus

Serving up a wide variety of flavours, Highland Ice Cream, boasts a whole host of goodies from milkshakes to sundaes, not to mention candy floss and smoothies.

With a counter packed with flavours to pick from, you’ll be spoiled by choices including banana and chocolate, marshmallow, toffee fudge, honeycomb and more.

Address: Fort Augustus

Island Larder – Lerwick, Shetland

Offering up Shetland-made ice cream to locals and tourists alike, the Island Larder also has a range of sorbets available to try.

Made from the milk from local dairy farms, the store offers a variety of flavours that you can enjoy on-the-go, or you can eat your ice cream on the seating outside the venue.

Don’t forget to pick up a bag of the shop’s famous puffin poo, which is balls of white Belgian chocolate with toasted rice and mallow hand-rolled in coconut, when you’re there!

Address: 97 Commercial St, Lerwick, Shetland

Sinclair’s Ice Cream and Confectionery – Kirkwall, Orkney

If you have a sweet tooth, then a visit to Sinclair’s Ice Cream and Confectionery is a must when visiting Orkney.

Selling locally made Orkney ice cream and fudge, there’s also a treasure trove of other sweets to be uncovered when you enter Sinclair’s.

From delicious chocolates to hard-boiled sweets not to mention some traditional favourites and ice cream, there’s something to suit all tastes.

Address: 37 Albert St, Kirkwall, Orkney

