Put a twist on your usual whisky offering by trying out this Scotch serve which boasts popcorn flavours.

In recent years the whisky industry has tried hard to tempt younger people and females to try out their products with numerous marketing campaigns targeted to get these important consumers trying more Scotch.

One way to entice more people into trying Scotland’s national spirit is by using whisky in longer drinks and serving them in different ways including in cocktails and as highballs.

A highball usually consists of some sort of alcoholic spirit which is topped up with a non-alcoholic mixer, which is often a carbonated beverage like soda.

For those who like the sweeter things in life, this smoky popcorn highball is the perfect tipple to showcase a smokier Islay peated whisky.

It is also a great drink to enjoy while watching a movie at home as the popcorn flavour resonates well with freshly popped boxes of the stuff at the cinema itself.

Made with Mac-Talla’s Terra whisky, a single malt peated Islay expression, popcorn syrup, and topped with soda, it is a light and refreshing drink which has a sweet yet smoky flavour profile.

Mac-Talla is a product of Perthshire-based Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers, however, it is not known where the Mac-Talla brand is produced as it is a well-kept secret.

Smoky Popcorn highball

Serves 1

Ingredients

50ml Mac-Talla’s Terra

10ml Monin popcorn syrup

Top with soda water

Garnish: Popcorn on a wooden cocktail stick

Method

Build the drink by adding the whisky and the popcorn syrup into a glass filled with cubed ice. Top the drink with soda and stir to combine, then enjoy.

