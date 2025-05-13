5 great places to go for an ice cream in Aberdeen

We all love ice cream, and in Aberdeen there are some amazing places to enjoy a cone or a couple of scoops.

Whether you are out for a stroll with your family and friends, or you just want a sweet treat to brighten your day, we’ve compiled a list of some must-visit ice cream shops, cafes and parlours in Aberdeen.

The only thing left to think about is what flavour to choose, oh and let’s not be stingy with the toppings!

Pavilion Cafe

If you are in the beach area then an ice cream is a must! Pavilion Café on the Esplanade has been making their own gelato for the last four years. What’s not to love about that?!

Cafe owner Paul Dawson is passionate about their homemade Buzz Gelato.

Gelato maker Maciek Ciechanowicz creates the gelato at the back of the café.

Flavours of gelato on offer include blueberry cheesecake, bubble-gum and orange and mandarin. They also create seasonal specials such as creme egg gelato – yum!

Address: 5-6 Esplanade, Aberdeen AB24 5NS

Mackie’s 19.2

Made with milk from their farm which is 19.2 miles away from the Marischal Square-based ice cream parlour in Aberdeen, Mackie’s 19.2 offers a whole range of flavours for customers to indulge in.

The firm has often introduced more unique flavours such as Christmas tree pine needle and a jam and scone option, which was available to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Whether you love traditional vanilla or flavours such as honeycomb or butterscotch, there will be something on the menu for you. There’s also a range of toppings and sauces to add, too.

Address: 7 Marischal Square, Broad Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1BL

Crema Café & Ice Cream

If you are out and about with your family, it’s the perfect opportunity to stop by Crema for an ice cream in Aberdeen.

Crema has two venues, one in the Bridge of Don, and the other in Woodend.

Flavours such as double cream vanilla, Scottish tablet, Nutella, Kinder Bueno and much more were available in the Bridge of Don branch when we stopped by. Prices start at £2.95 for a single scoop tub, and £2.20 for a teddy cone.

Addresses: 6 Scotstown Road, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen AB23 8HS

109 Rousay Drive, Aberdeen AB15 6LT

Crolla’s Gelataria

There are so many ice cream flavours to pick from at this award-winning family firm – including the newly introduced na-na special – consisting of banana, sticky toffee pudding and crushed pecans.

Ice cream prices start from £3.75 for one large scoop.

There’s also a range of milkshakes and sundaes on the menu too.

Address: 60 Rosemount Place, Aberdeen, United Kingdom, AB25 2XJ

Shakes ‘n’ Cakes

This popular dessert parlour has two branches in Aberdeen. However, the award-winning venue also has outlets in Ellon, as well as Inverness. Last year the business took first prize in the desserts category at the Deliveroo annual restaurant awards.

There’s plenty of deliciousness on the menu here. Ice cream cones start from £2.20 while tubs start at £2.75 for one scoop. There’s plenty of sauces and toppings to select from too.

And if you like sundaes you will be spoiled for choice as there’s flavours such as banoffee and chocolate fudge to enjoy.

Addresses: 149 Spital, Aberdeen, United Kingdom, AB24 3HX

441 Great Northern Road, Woodside, Aberdeen AB24 2EH