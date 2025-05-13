5 great places to go for an ice cream in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

5 great places to go for an ice cream in Aberdeen

Here's the inside scoop on five fantastic places for ice cream in Aberdeen to enjoy a sweet treat.

Mackie's 19.2
There's many places to enjoy an ice cream in Aberdeen - including Mackie's 19.2.
By Karen Roberts

We all love ice cream, and in Aberdeen there are some amazing places to enjoy a cone or a couple of scoops.

Whether you are out for a stroll with your family and friends, or you just want a sweet treat to brighten your day, we’ve compiled a list of some must-visit ice cream shops, cafes and parlours in Aberdeen.

The only thing left to think about is what flavour to choose, oh and let’s not be stingy with the toppings!

Pavilion Cafe

If you are in the beach area then an ice cream is a must! Pavilion Café on the Esplanade  has been making their own gelato for the last four years. What’s not to love about that?!

Cafe owner Paul Dawson is passionate about their homemade Buzz Gelato.

Gelato maker Maciek Ciechanowicz creates the gelato at the back of the café.

Flavours of gelato on offer include blueberry cheesecake, bubble-gum and orange and mandarin. They also create seasonal specials such as creme egg gelato – yum!

Address:  5-6 Esplanade, Aberdeen AB24 5NS

gelato at Pavilion
The gelato at Pavilion is homemade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Mackie’s 19.2

Made with milk from their farm which is 19.2 miles away from the Marischal Square-based ice cream parlour in Aberdeen, Mackie’s 19.2 offers a whole range of flavours for customers to indulge in.

The firm has often introduced more unique flavours such as Christmas tree pine needle and a jam and scone option, which was available to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Whether you love traditional vanilla or flavours such as honeycomb or butterscotch, there will be something on the menu for you. There’s also a range of toppings and sauces to add, too.

Address: 7  Marischal Square, Broad Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1BL

Ice cream and crepes at Mackie's 19.2
There’s a variety of sweet treats and ice cream flavours to enjoy at Mackie’s 19.2. Picture by Scott Baxter.

Crema Café & Ice Cream

If you are out and about with your family, it’s the perfect opportunity to stop by Crema for an ice cream in Aberdeen.

Crema has two venues, one in the Bridge of Don, and the other in Woodend.

Flavours such as double cream vanilla, Scottish tablet, Nutella, Kinder Bueno and much more were available in the Bridge of Don branch when we stopped by. Prices start at £2.95 for a single scoop tub, and £2.20 for a teddy cone.

Addresses: 6 Scotstown Road, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen AB23 8HS

109 Rousay Drive, Aberdeen AB15 6LT

Ice cream from Crema
There’s a variety of flavours to choose from at Crema. Pictured is a scoop of double cream vanilla. Image: Karen Roberts/DCT Media

Crolla’s Gelataria

There are so many ice cream flavours to pick from at this award-winning family firm – including the newly introduced na-na special – consisting of banana, sticky toffee pudding and crushed pecans.

Ice cream prices start from £3.75 for one large scoop.

There’s also a range of milkshakes and sundaes on the menu too.

Address: 60 Rosemount Place, Aberdeen, United Kingdom, AB25 2XJ

Crolla's ice cream with strawberries
Crolla’s is an award-winning family firm and has branches in Aberdeen. Dundee and Wishaw.

Shakes ‘n’ Cakes

This popular dessert parlour has two branches in Aberdeen. However, the award-winning venue also has outlets in Ellon, as well as Inverness. Last year the business took first prize in the desserts category at the Deliveroo annual restaurant awards.

There’s plenty of deliciousness on the menu here. Ice cream cones start from £2.20 while tubs start at £2.75 for one scoop. There’s plenty of sauces and toppings to select from too.

And if you like sundaes you will be spoiled for choice as there’s flavours such as banoffee and chocolate fudge to enjoy.

Addresses: 149 Spital, Aberdeen, United Kingdom, AB24 3HX

 441 Great Northern Road, Woodside, Aberdeen AB24 2EH

Ice creams at Shakes 'n' Cakes
Enjoy ice creams, sundaes, milkshakes and more at popular dessert parlour Shakes ‘n’ Cakes. Image: Sandy McCook/DCT Media
