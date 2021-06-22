With youngsters breaking up for school later this week and summer just around the corner, Julia Bryce has rounded up the must-visit ice cream shops.

School’s nearly out for summer and like many of my friends who have little ones, parents across the region will be looking for things to do.

And what better way to celebrate the end of a challenging year than with a delicious ice cream in hand?

Suitable for all ages, ice cream is something every generation can enjoy together, be that grandparents who are babysitting their grandchildren, teens who are meeting up with friends, or parents who are looking for a tasty treat to distract their little ones with.

With so many ice cream parlours popping up, and every flavour known to man now available, here are some of the go-to’s the Food and Drink Team love to visit…

Mackie’s 19.2 – Aberdeen

Made with milk from their farm which is 19.2 miles away from the Marischal Square-based ice cream parlour in Aberdeen, Mackie’s 19.2 offers a whole range of flavours for customers to indulge in.

The commercial ice cream firm also makes small batches of its homemade product which allows them to trial numerous new flavours.

There’s a range of toppings and sauces to add, too, meaning every trip you’re guaranteed to try something different.

Address: Marischal Square, Aberdeen

Forest Farm – Kinellar, Aberdeen

This organic dairy is home to a new gelateria which has been proving incredibly popular since opening a few months ago.

Home to Scotland’s first milk vending machine, the firm now offers a range of flavoured gelatos which are churned up fresh every morning for customers to sample.

From strawberries and cream to pistachio, to honeycomb made with homemade honeycomb and chocolate, there’s a whole host of flavours to try.

You can even watch the cows get milked first thing in the morning and at 3.30pm from the viewing window at the barn to see the cows in person.

They also offer a range of gluten-free gelatos and sorbets, and dairy-free sorbets.

Address: Kinellar, Aberdeen

Fit’s The Scoop – Peterculter, Aberdeen

When it comes to cooling yourself down with a tasty treat, Fit’s The Scoop in Peterculter is just the place to go.

Serving up a range of gelato and milkshakes, you can pick from 18 different flavours to try out.

Flavours include coconut chocolate chip, lemon meringue, key lime cheesecake, Jaffa Cake, rhubarb sorbet and strawberry pavlova to name a few.

Address: 161 North Deeside Road, Peterculter

Shorty’s – Ballater, Aberdeenshire

With all of the ice cream being made in-store, Shorty’s is a must-visit when frequenting Royal Deeside.

Based in Ballater, you are sure to see queues forming at this parlour, especially in the warmer summer months as tourists and locals alike flock there.

From ice cream to sundaes, to freshly made smoothies and juices, not to mention hot desserts and a selection of bakes, there’s plenty to indulge in.

Address: 25 Bridge Street, Ballater

Aunty Betty’s – Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire

Having just benefited from a complete shop re-fit, Aunty Betty’s is one of Stonehaven’s busiest ice cream shops.

Loved by tourists who usually also pay a visit to the venue’s neighbour, The Bay Fish and Chips, Aunty Betty’s is also partial to a long queue outside it, more so in peak seasons.

Topping every ice cream with an array of jelly sweets and chocolate treats, the team present a delicious work of art for you to devour.

Address: Beach Road, Stonehaven Beach Promenade, Stonehaven

E. Giulianotti – Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire

This award-winning ice cream parlour has been visited by many famous faces throughout the years including members of the royal family and The Hairy Bikers.

Established in 1899, the family behind E. Giulianotti make their artisan ice cream, sorbets and frozen yoghurts from scratch and specialise in Italian chocolate, sweets and candies. They also make a variety of ice cream celebration cakes, too!

Put this venue on your to visit list if you haven’t already.

Address: 12 Evan Street, Stonehaven

Barra Berries – Oldmeldrum, Aberdeenshire

Another family-run business, Barra Berries is the go-to place for ice cream made with fresh fruits.

The berry farm, which specialises primarily in raspberries and strawberries, uses their freshly grown produce to make their epic ice cream.

Address: On the B9170 to Oldmeldrum

Bicocchis Ice Cream – Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire

Have you ever had more than 10 scoops of different ice cream in one tub? Well, now you can thanks to the team at Bicocchis Ice Cream.

Based in Fraserburgh, known locally as The Broch, the shop is not only stocked with an array of ice cream to pick from, but also sells a number of other goodies like homemade fudge.

Address: 1 College Bounds, Fraserburgh

Portsoy Ice Cream – Portsoy, Aberdeenshire

Making more than 100 flavours of ice cream, Portsoy Ice Cream is one of the north-east’s most popular joints for delicious frozen desserts.

As well as sundaes, waffles and more, it is also home to the famous bubble waffle cone which features a bubble waffle with ice cream, a range of toppings and sauces, too. Just be aware that it can be a messy eat!

Address: 24 Seafield Street, Portsoy

