Recipe: Put a vegan twist on the classic Greek dish, stuffed aubergines

Looking to spice up your next meal? Try recreating this classic Greek dish with a twist.

There are many variations of stuffed aubergines, some are filled with mince and topped with bechamel sauce, while others are vegetarian and loaded with tomatoes, parsley and cooked onions.

This version, created by Christina Tsolaridou Sturrock of Fournos Authentic Greek Cuisine, is vegan and delicious – and is sure to leave you feeling inspired in the kitchen.

Angus-based Fournos are a familiar sight at farmers’ markets and other foodie events around the country.

Their traditional homemade food is keenly sought after and this is a great opportunity for you to try out one of their dishes.

Nistisima Papoutsakia (vegan stuffed aubergines)

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 large aubergines, cut in half (lengthwise)

300g baby plum tomatoes, sliced in half

1 large red onion, sliced

50g chopped parsley- stems included

3 large cloves of garlic, chopped

2 tbsp tomato puree

½ tsp dried mint

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp all spice

½ tsp sweet paprika

Drizzle olive oil

100ml water

Salt and pepper to taste

For the vegan bechamel:

2 tbs plain flour

150ml water

20g nutritional yeast

½ tsp mustard

Sprinkle grated nutmeg

80ml olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Score the aubergines diagonally and bake in a preheated oven at 200C for about 30 mins until soft and charred. Cook the onions and garlic until soft and add the spices. Add the sliced tomatoes, parsley, tomato purée and water and cook until the filling has thickened. Once aubergines are cooked scoop out the flesh and add it to the rest of the filling and cook for 5 minutes altogether for the flavours to infuse. To make the sauce warm the flour and oil in a pan and add the water, nutritional yeast, mustard and nutmeg. Add salt and pepper to taste and cook at a medium heat while whisking until the sauce has thickened. To assemble, fill aubergines with tomato, onion and parsley mixture and top with a good layer of the sauce. Bake at 180C for about 20 minutes until warm through and the sauce has coloured nicely on top. Enjoy with a Greek salad and some crusty sourdough bread for maximum satisfaction!

