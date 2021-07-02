Best friends launch ‘bakeaway’ trailer in Portee on Skye

The Bakeaway will be permanently based outside Portree Community Centre and will serve up a whole host of baked goods for customers to enjoy every Friday to Tuesday.

Best friends and business partners, Sarah Wilson, 24, and Daisy Allan, 22, have turned their passion for baking into a reality with the launch of their trailer The Bakeaway in Portree on Skye.

Starting out in January in Sarah’s kitchen, The Bakeaway has grown in size and popularity with the duo finding a more permanent structure to sell their homemade goods from – a trailer based outside Portree Community Centre.

It’s also become one of a growing number of food and drink businesses to be built from a social media page, with the idea originally starting on Instagram.

© Supplied

Daisy, said: “The Bakeaway grew from an Instagram account set up to share baking pictures and ideas – it was only after a lot of interest from locals and people further afield that it developed into a business!

“We began trading from home in January 2021 but it quickly became clear that this was something we both wanted to pursue more full-time, so the idea of the trailer came about.

“We have been based from home until now, but wanted a more permanent spot where we can meet customers and serve our baked goods and coffees, as we both come from a background of hospitality and really enjoy the social aspect that comes with it.”

Baked goods

Based outside the local community centre, The Bakeaway plans to take up a permanent residence and become one of the village’s top spot for grabbing a coffee and some baked goods, including pastries, cakes and parfaits.

Sarah said: “The Bakeaway will be based at Portree Community Centre, just up from the very centre of the village itself. It will be there permanently and will hopefully become a well-known spot for visitors and locals alike.

“We will be serving breakfast items such as pastries and parfaits, a variety of home-baked goods as well as coffee, teas and canned drinks.

“Demand has been high and we sold out at our pop-up events in a local shop earlier in the year. At our first event we sold 260 slices in four hours. We’ve both been working full time but have since decided to pursue The Bakeaway full-time.”

Spanner in the works

Though the best friends had planned to launch the venture earlier in the summer, their original idea fell through when the first trailer they purchased disintegrated and so they were forced to continue trading from home until a suitable alternative could be found.

Daisy added: “Prior to the current Bakeaway trailer, we had purchased a second-hand one with the intention of doing it up and putting our own stamp on it.

“Unfortunately it turned out to be unreliable and in worse condition than we had hoped, so the best option was to get rid of it and put a deposit down on a brand new custom ordered trailer – which is exactly what we did and we couldn’t be happier with the outcome.”

With their custom-made trailer now safely in their hands, the business partners are excited for what the future holds for the bakery.

“The Bakeaway aims to grow in popularity and become a busy little spot set in the heart of Portree, said Sarah.

“We have many new baking and menu ideas going forward to expand our range, and hope to eventually – in a few years’ time – be able to run our own little cafe on Skye.”

The Bakeway officially opens at 11am today (July 2).

Find the trailer outside Portree Community Centre every Friday to Tuesday from 8am-3pm, and from 7pm-10pm on a Friday and Saturday evening. Prices vary between £1-3.50 for the baked goods.

