Make this delicious barbecue sauce in no time at all with just three ingredients and a handful of spices.

Summer and barbecuing goes hand-in-hand, and where there is any good grilled food offering, there should be an even tastier barbecue sauce to douse your favourite items in.

Making your own barbecue sauce doesn’t have to be costly, or take a lot of time either.

This recipe from TikToker, Jasmine Briones, who is also known as the Sweet Simple Vegan online, is mouth-wateringly good.

Featuring tomato ketchup, apple cider vinegar, light brown sugar, smoked paprika, garlic and onion powder and more, Jasmine also added blood orange juice to make it into an orange barbecue sauce.

I wanted to make a regular barbecue sauce so decided to leave the blood orange juice out. But if you like a fruiter one, then be sure to add it in.

Easy barbecue sauce

Makes around 260g

Ingredients

230g tomato ketchup

80ml apple cider vinegar

50g light brown sugar

1 ½ tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp garlic powder (granules also work)

½ tsp onion powder (granules also work)

½ tsp Kosher salt (or table salt)

½ tsp black pepper

Method

Add all of the ingredients into a saucepan on a medium heat. Bring to the boil and continue to stir for a minute or so. Reduce to a simmer and cook for around 10-15 minutes, or until thick – be sure to stir often to keep the sauce moving. You can also serve immediately after simmering if desired, although the sauce will be a little runnier. Pour into a ramekin or jar and serve. You can also use this sauce to cover meat, fish or vegetables on the barbecue for some extra flavour.

