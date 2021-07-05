These Glen Moray cocktails put a summery twist on single malt

Glen Moray wants people to get creative with their Elgin Classic this summer rather than leaving it languishing in the drinks cabinet.

Enjoyed by many the whole year round, some people switch from drinking whisky in the summer with it being seen as more of a spirit to be enjoyed on the cold, darker nights.

However, Glen Moray is out to change all that by challenging people to get more creative with their whisky during our warmer days.

The single malt whisky brand based in Elgin, has launched a new campaign to showcase the wonders of whisky as a spirit to savour and share in the warmer months.

From delicious fruit-infused cocktails to sip in the garden, to spicy steak sauces to sizzle on a barbecue and refreshing iced desserts for after; these new recipes are designed to make the most of Scotland’s national spirit.

Luscious ingredients

Top UK chef and cookery book writer Ben Tish, spirit supremoes Neil Ridley and Joel Harrison plus “diggers and swiggers” The Thirsty Gardeners have all joined the campaign, whipping up food and drink recipes with some of the season’s most luscious ingredients and a bottle of single malt.

For Glen Moray, it’s all about encouraging people to explore the taste and versatility of their popular whisky, in a year when people will be looking for new things to do and try at home over the summer.

Neil and Joel’s Sunshine Punch

Serves 10

Neil and Joel have created a Sunshine Punch, packed with the flavours of fruit, honey and vanilla which is perfect for sharing. This summery spritz blends whisky with peach, apple and a hit of fresh mint.

Made in advance to allow the mixture to fully infuse for the tastiest experience, this punch is perfect for sharing with friends as you soak up the sun.

Ingredients

375ml Glen Moray Elgin Classic

1 fresh vanilla pod, split

Zest of one fresh lemon

Zest of half an orange

2 tbsp honey

5 dashes cocktail bitters (optional)

1 small piece of fresh ginger, chopped

1 small apple, sliced

350ml chilled green tea

Garnish: Orange slices

Method

Add all of the ingredients to a large bowl. Stir and allow to steep for a few hours or overnight. Strain using a small sieve and store in the fridge until needed. Serve over ice in a short tumbler, with a slice of orange.

Ben Tish’s Glen Moray barbecue sauce

Ben Tish has created a rich, tangy “ultimate barbecue sauce” with a tasty whisky kick that’s easy to make and perfect for marinading steaks, basting on meat and veggies or slathering on a burger before topping with cheese.

Ingredients

250ml red wine vinegar

75 dark brown sugar

75ml Glen Moray Elgin Classic

75ml cola

250ml tomato ketchup

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 stick of cinnamon

200ml beef, chicken or vegetable stock (homemade or bought in, fresh is best)

Sea salt and pepper, to taste

Method

Place a large pan over a high heat and pour in the vinegar. Bring to the boil and then turn to a simmer and reduce by half. Add the sugar, whisky, cola, ketchup, Worcester sauce and cinnamon. Bring to a simmer and then add the stock. Again, bring to the boil and then simmer for 30-40 minutes until rich and thick. Season and leave to rest for at least a couple of hours before using, and make sure to remove and discard the cinnamon stick.

The Thirsty Gardeners’ Rosemary Old Fashioned

Serves 1

Foraging experts Nick and Rich have raided their garden to create two deliciously light and aromatic cocktails.

Their Rhubarb Whisky Sour starts with a homemade rhubarb syrup, which is then shaken with Glen Moray Elgin Classic for a summery take on this classic whisky cocktail.

Their easy-to-make rosemary bitters is the starting point for a delicious Old Fashioned which brings a sweet, summery, scented flavour to the mix.

To make the rosemary bitters:

Ingredients

200ml Glen Moray Elgin Classic

5/6 sprigs of rosemary

5 juniper berries

3 allspice berries

1 tsp coriander seeds

Method

Place all the ingredients in a clean, sterilised glass jar with a tight-fitting lid. Fix the lid and give the jar a good shake. Set aside for one to two weeks, shaking daily, until you’re happy with the concentration of flavours. When ready, strain through a muslin cloth into a clean jar or bottle, squeezing out every last drop of flavour.

To make the old fashioned:

Ingredients

50ml Glen Moray Elgin Classic

1 tsp simple sugar syrup

1 tsp rosemary bitters

Ice

Garnish: sprig of rosemary

Method

Mix the syrup and bitters together in an short tumbler glass then fill with ice and give the glass a swirl. Pour over the whisky and add a few rosemary tips as a garnish. You can adjust the taste with more or less spruce bitters according to your preference.

