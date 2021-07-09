Summer Sizzlers: Best-ever burger on the barbecue with pancetta, avocado and blue cheese butter

Burgers are synonymous with barbecues, so sizzle through National Barbecue Week with this recipe, a great take on a cheese and bacon burger.

When you think of barbecues, many people will automatically think of succulent burgers maybe with some bacon and cheese melted on top.

If that’s you, then this recipe from the grill master and founder of National Barbecue Week, Brian George, ticks all the boxes.

We are now midway through the annual celebration of all things barbecue, so it seems appropriate to bring you this tasty dish.

Brian said: “How the humble burger has grown-up, so discount it at your peril.

“Food snobs may try to decry, but I think a properly made and grilled burger, with proper add-ons is just about unbeatable – and for me the only way to eat – rare in a bun using your hands!”

Best-ever burger with pancetta, avocado and blue cheese butter

Serves 4 (or 2 very hungry people)

Ingredients

125g unsalted butter

75g blue cheese

500g best fillet steak, minced

1 small red onion, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped/deseeded

1 tbsp sea salt

2 tsp rainbow peppercorn, crushed

8 rashers pancetta

1 avocado, peeled, de-stoned and sliced

4 sesame buns

Method

Soften butter and mix with blue cheese, form into a roll in cling film and chill in the fridge for an hour, longer if possible. Mix the steak mince, onion, chilli, salt and peppercorn and form into four equal patties. You can use a scale to get them to equal weights. Sear the patties on both sides on high then grill 3-5 minutes per side on medium heat. Grill the pancetta rashers on a foil tray on the barbecue on high heat. Halve the buns and lightly brush the cut side of each half with olive oil then warm through on medium heat, oil side down, to toast the buns. Place the slices of avocado on the pancetta rashers and allow them to warm through. Slice the roll of butter and place one slice on each bun base, then build with the burger patty, another slice of butter, pancetta and the avocado – serve immediately.

