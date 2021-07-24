Sweet treats: This blueberry and honey cheesecake is the ultimate centrepiece

Why enjoy a plain cheesecake when you can indulge in a honey and blueberry cheesecake?

There’s lots to like about cheesecake. For one, it is relatively easy to make. It is incredibly delicious and doesn’t include too many ingredients to faff over either.

Another great thing about it is how customisable it can be what with the range of toppings you can add, not to mention the different flavours you can incorporate – the options really are endless.

This recipe from Peter Sidewell for St Lawrence Gold adds the firm’s delicious honey into the mix, and tops it all off with fresh blueberries.

Blueberry and honey cheesecake

Serves 6

Ingredients

200g digestive biscuits

80g butter

For the filling:

1 vanilla pod, split and scraped out

500g cream cheese

3 free range large eggs

½ lemon juice only

125ml double cream

2 tbsp cornflour

100g caster sugar

50g St Lawrence Gold Canadian Blueberry Blossom honey (or your favourite natural honey)

For the top:

250g fresh blueberries

2-3 tbsp St Lawrence Gold Canadian Blueberry Blossom honey (or your favourite natural honey)

Method

Melt the butter in a saucepan, meanwhile crush the biscuits to a fine crumb and pour into a mixing bowl with the melted butter and mix together. Transfer the biscuit mixture into a 20cm loose bottomed cake tin and press down to form a base for the cheesecake. Place all the cheesecake filling ingredients into a mixer and place on a slow speed to fully incorporate and create a consistent texture. Pour the filling over the top of the biscuit base and cook in the oven for 45 minutes at 130C Fan/150C/300F/Gas Mark 2. Do not remove the cheesecake when it’s cooked, just turn the oven off and leave it to cool, otherwise cracks will form in the cheesecake. Once the cheesecake is cool place in the fridge for two hours. Serve with the fresh blueberries and finish with a drizzle of honey

Recipe from Peter Sidewell for St Lawrence Gold.

