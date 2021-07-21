Midweek Meal: Try out Gok Wan’s miso veg and gyoza noodles recipe for a taste of East Asia

Take some inspiration from Asian cuisine and try out this take on a classic favourite – noodles.

Noodles are an easy go-to when it comes to quick dinners to rustle up.

They also lend themselves well to any season due to their adaptability and the numerous different vegetables they can be teamed with.

This recipe for miso veg and gyoza noodles from celebrity fashionista Gok Wan, in association with the Asian-inspired healthy food brand itsu takes on this classic favourite.

It’s all incredibly delicious, really easy to make AND healthy – perfect for lunches whilst working from home.

Gyoza are Chinese dumplings that usually contain pork and have great cultural significance in China, Japan and other parts of East Asia where they are traditionally called “jiaozi”.

For more Midweek Meal recipes, take a look at the rest of this series here.

Miso veg and gyoza noodles

Serves 2

Ingredients

1 itsu classic ramen brilliant’broth or 500ml of ramen broth

8 itsu vegetable fusion gyoza

1 sachet itsu miso’easy traditional or 21g of miso paste

2 portions “heat & eat” udon noodles or any other udon noodles

2 baby pak choi

4 baby corn

Pinch of Sesame seeds

Pinch of Coriander

Method

Pour the classic ramen brilliant’broth into a saucepan and heat to a simmer. Empty your miso’easy sachet into a bowl and mix. Cut the pak choi and baby corn down the centre then brush the cut sides of the veg with miso’easy and grill or pan fry “cut side down” until golden (about five minutes). Place the gyoza into the broth and simmer for three minutes. Carefully remove the gyoza and place to one side, then add the udon noodles to the broth and leave to stand for two minutes. Divide the noodles and broth between two bowls. Finish with coriander and a pinch of sesame seeds.

Recipe by Gok Wan for itsu.

More Asian-inspired recipes…