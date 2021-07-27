The top 9 dog-friendly beer gardens in Aberdeen to take your furry friends to

The population of dogs in the UK was estimated at 12.5 million in 2020/21, so it’s no surprise some of our favourite watering holes have now introduced dog-friendly policies meaning we can grab a pint with our pooches.

According to Statista, this statistic has grown from nine million the previous year, meaning there’s a lot more dogs and dog owners out there.

So where are the best places in Aberdeen to frequent with your dog when looking to enjoy a drink or a bite to eat in your local beer garden?

We’ve rounded up the must-visit venues where your pooches will be welcomed with open arms. Plus, our handy interactive map will also highlight other venues you can try out as well.

There will no doubt be an array of other dogs there, so not only is it great they don’t have to stay at home, but, they can socialise too!

Ferryhill House Hotel

This large beer garden is a sun spot in the summer and is packed with comfortable benches where you can tie your pooches to.

There’s a whole range of dishes to enjoy, and a big drinks menu to work your way through, too.

The staff will also usually offer to bring out a water bowl which is served off of a tray, meaning it’s not just you who will be receiving top quality service.

Address: 169 Bon Accord Street, Aberdeen, AB11 6UA

Inn at the Park Hotel

There is a small beer garden out the front of Inn at the Park, but hidden behind it is an even bigger area where you and your dog can hang out.

Owned by Stephanie and Ronnie Caird, who appeared on and won first place on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed, Inn at the Park is a great place for all the family, and the family pet, to enjoy.

Address: 3-4 Deemount Terrace, Aberdeen, AB11 7RX

Siberia Bar & Hotel

Slinging cocktails and cooking up mouth-watering pizza, Siberia Bar & Hotel is a great city centre venue to pop into with your dog.

In the past they have also organised dog-specific events before, hosting fun days and meet-ups for their owners and four-legged friends.

Address: 9 Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JR

The Old School House

The beer garden at this venue is located out the front and boasts wooden seating which parasols can easily be added, meaning you can enjoy the space whatever the weather.

Owned by the Belhaven Pubs group, the venue serves up traditional pub grub and a range of well-known national drinks brands.

Address: Little Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JG

Fierce Bar Aberdeen

This Aberdeen brewer has its own bar based in the city centre which has, since opening, always welcomed dogs.

Fierce Beer’s bar on Exchequer Row boasts a small outside beer garden, however they also have a larger beer garden, Fierce Gardens, at Park Inn by Radisson on Justice Mill Lane.

You can enjoy a range of their fine brews at both locations and dogs are welcome at both.

Address: 4-6 Exchequer Row, Aberdeen, AB11 5BW

The Ivy Lodge

Another venue serving up delicious pizzas, The Ivy Lodge launched in November 2020 during the pandemic and is one of the newest beer gardens in the city centre.

Based on Shiprow, the venue has been created as a result of independent firms including The Craftsman Company, Aberdeen Douglas Hotel, Molly’s Bistro and Irish pub Malones Bar coming together.

Address: 62-64 Shiprow, Aberdeen, AB11 5BY

BrewDog Castlegate

BrewDog has always been vocal on how dog-friendly their venues and company is, having launched a pawternity benefit for staff a few years ago.

As well as dog-friendly treats, they also have a range of merchandise you can purchase for your dog, including collars and dog bowls.

Other beer gardens close by on Shiprow include Fierce Bar and The Ivy Lodge so you can beer garden hop with your pooch if you are out for the day, too.

Address: 5-9 Union Street, Aberdeen, AB11 5BU

No.10 Bar & Restaurant – The terrace

If you’re looking for the perfect Instagram shot of your dog in a beer garden, No.10 Bar & Restaurant’s Botanical Garden is just the place to go.

As well as a pop-up marquee, there’s also a beer garden with parasols out the front, too, which you and your dog can enjoy.

With a range of local craft beers and spirits to try out, not to mention a whole menu dedicated to the outside area and separate from the restaurant inside, it is well worth a trip.

Address: 10 Queen’s Terrace, Aberdeen, AB10 1XL

The Dutch Mill

Having transformed their car park into a huge beer garden, The Dutch Mill has made plenty of changes throughout the pandemic to accommodate their customers.

And this new marquee means there is another place you can take your dog for a pint while grabbing a bite to eat.

Address: 7 Queen’s Road, Aberdeen AB15 4NR

Check out our Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire beer garden map to find other dog-friendly beer gardens near you.

