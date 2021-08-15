Recipes: Egg-citing ideas for a snack, breakfast or lunch

Make breakfast or lunch ‘egg-citing’ with these recipes from Annabel Karmel, courtesy of British Lion Eggs.

Children’s nutritionist and author Annabel Karmel has created these child-friendly egg-based dishes for producer British Lion Eggs, that aren’t just great for kids to eat but also for them to help make.

They’re also quick and easy for adults to have, too, and will make the perfect breakfast, lunch or afternoon snack.

Baked egg and avocado boats

Serves 1

Ingredients

1 large ripe avocado

2 medium eggs

1 spring onion, finely sliced

1 tsp chives, chopped

2 cherry tomatoes, chopped

Method

Preheat the oven to 200C Fan /220C/425F/Gas Mark 7. Cut a thin slice off both sides of the avocado so that it will balance, then cut the avocado in half. Remove the stone and scoop out some of the flesh to make a bigger hole. Put the avocado halves onto a baking sheet and crack an egg into each hole. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes until the white is set but the yolk is still runny. Sprinkle with spring onions, chives, and tomatoes.

Frittata muffins with broccoli and sweetcorn

Makes 6

Ingredients

100g broccoli florets

65g sweetcorn, tinned

3 large eggs

2 tbsp milk

50g Cheddar or Gruyère cheese, grated

4 spring onions, sliced

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C Fan/200C/400F/Gas Mark 6. Grease six holes in a non-stick muffin tin. Steam the broccoli for four minutes, refresh under cold water then roughly chop. Crack the eggs into a bowl, add the milk and beat together. Add the broccoli, corn, Gruyère and spring onions. Spoon the mixture into the muffin holes. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until lightly golden and set in the middle.

